Dos mujeres protagonizaron un viral video tras chocar sus autos en Loja

Las conductoras se saludaron amablemente y se abrazaron.

   
    Las conductoras que sufrieron un siniestro de tránsito se dan un abrazo.( Captura )
Dos mujeres protagonizaron un siniestro de tránsito en el centro de la ciudad de Loja, pero lejos de esperarse un airado reclamo, su reacción de respeto y preocupación por la otra hizo que el video se viralizara rápidamente en redes sociales.

El clip se difundió desde el 16 de octubre y muestra cómo un auto blanco tipo sedán colisionó con un vehículo tipo SUV.

Ambas conductoras se bajaron de los autos y lo primero que hicieron fue saludarse y darse un breve abrazo.

Luego, revisaron los daños en sus vehículos y tras verificar que no eran de mayor consideraron se despidieron con un beso en la mejilla y siguieron su camino.

Los comentarios en redes sociales no se hicieron esperar. Algunos señalaban que las protagonistas seguramente se conocían y por eso tuvieron esa cercanía y reacción.

Otros internautas resaltaron el comportamiento pacífico de las mujeres, enfatizando que debe servir de ejemplo cuando haya un siniestro.

