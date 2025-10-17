Dos mujeres protagonizaron un viral video tras chocar sus autos en Loja

<b>LEA:</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/via-latacunga-la-mana-cerrada-17-octubre-NL10289602 target=_blank>La vía Latacunga-La Maná estará cerrada hasta la 20:00 de este 17 de octubre</a> Luego, revisaron los <b>daños en sus vehículos</b> y tras verificar que no eran de mayor consideraron se despidieron con un <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/clima-17-octubre-persisten-tormentas-sierra-amazonia-NL10289073 target=_blank></a>