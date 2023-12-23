Ecuador
Los trabajos en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional se retomarán el martes 26 de diciembre

Redacción

El Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas indicó que la próxima semana se asfaltará el tramo Durán-Samborondón.

    Imagen de archivo del Puente de la Unidad Nacional, en el tramo Durán-Samborondón.( César Muñoz / API )
Los trabajos de mantenimiento en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional, en el tramo Durán-Samborondón, se retomarán el martes 26 de diciembre, según informó el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP).

En un comunicado, la institución precisó que ese tramo será asfaltado entre el 26 y 31 de diciembre, y entre el 2 y 14 de enero. El personal trabajará desde las 21:30 hasta las 05:00. Para llevar a cabo la obra, se cerrarán dos de cinco carriles. Personal de la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador (CTE) estará en el puente para agilizar la movilidad.

La intervención en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional, que en realidad son cuatro viaductos que conectan Guayaquil, Samborondón y Durán, inició a finales de agosto.

Las labores empezaron en el tramo Guayaquil-Samborondón, donde ya hay asfalto, pero no hay señalización.

La obra está detenida desde noviembre, cuando aún correspondía al Gobierno de Guillermo Lasso, porque no se habían transferido los recursos por parte del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas.

Según el actual ministro de Obras Públicas, Roberto Luque, los problemas económicos se han ido superando, por ello se pueden retomar obras paralizadas.

