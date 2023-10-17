Ecuador
17 oct 2023 , 11:19

Napo: la sorpresiva crecida del río Hollín arrastra por varios metros a turistas

Redacción

Los visitantes fueron rescatados con vida por comuneros de la zona.

  • Napo: la sorpresiva crecida del río Hollín arrastra por varios metros a turistas
    Imagen referencial de la cascada Hollín. ( Foto: redes sociales )
Una jornada de esparcimiento se convirtió en un momento de terror para decenas de turistas que visitaban la cascada Hollín, en Archidona, provincia de Napo. Imágenes que se viralizaron en redes sociales mostraron la sorpresiva crecida del río del mismo nombre, que arrastró en su cauce a los visitantes.

Los videos captados por los turistas muestran a dos docenas de personas, aproximadamente, ubicadas al pie de la cascada. Esta tiene una caída de cerca de 20 metros.

Mientras otros grupos bajaban por un sendero hacia la misma zona, el cauce del río creció repentinamente y el agua se desbordó de la hondonada. "¡Suban, suban!", se escucha en el video. Pero no todos lograron llegar a una zona segura.

Al menos tres personas fueron arrastradas por la corriente

En el video se observa a seis personas, entre ellas una niña, atrapadas por el agua. Tres de ellos se toman de las manos e intentan pasar, mientras un par de turistas tratan de ayudarlos. Sin embargo, la corriente los desestabiliza.

Luego, dos mujeres y la menor intentan cruzar hasta la zona segura, pero la corriente las arrastra, al igual que a la segunda mujer. Todo esto entre gritos desesperados de decenas de ciudadanos.

Luego de varios minutos de búsqueda, comuneros de la zona hallaron a las afectadas con vida. El río las arrastró varios metros, pero no presentaron heridas de gravedad.

En redes sociales, los ciudadanos pidieron mayores regulaciones en estos sitios turísticos. Y el establecimiento de protocolos para casos como este.

