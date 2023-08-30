Ecuador
30 ago 2023 , 13:39

El juez de Yaguachi Jhon Rodríguez continúa en funciones y emitió un fallo sobre Petroecuador

user placeholder

Redacción

El magistrado fue destituido hace seis días por el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral, pero apeló la decisión.

  • El juez de Yaguachi Jhon Rodríguez continúa en funciones y emitió un fallo sobre Petroecuador
    Imagen de archivo del juez Jhon Rodríguez.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro

El polémico juez de Yaguachi, Jhon Rodríguez Mindiola, quien es indagado por la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) por el delito de prevaricato y que fue destituido por el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE), continúa desempeñando sus funciones como magistrado, pues su remoción aún no es una decisión de última instancia.

A Rodíguez no lo sancionó el Consejo de la Judicatura, la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ) o la FGE, entidades que han conocido sobre sus resoluciones cuestionables, como cuando falló a favor de dos presos de alta peligrosidad ordenando que sean trasladados desde la cárcel de máxima seguridad La Roca (Guayaquil) a la prisión de Bellavista (Santo Domingo), sino que lo amonestó el TCE por haber cometido una infracción muy grave.

Lea también: La Fiscalía allana la casa del juez de Yaguachi que falló a favor de Jorge Glas

El pasado 24 de agosto la institución lo destituyó "por interferir en el funcionamiento de los organismos de la Función Electoral" al devolverle los derechos políticos al exvicepresidente de la República, Jorge Glas, quien aún cumple sentencias por corrupción.

Imagen del 17 de agosto de 2023 en la que aparece el exvicepresidente de la República Jorge Glas.
Imagen del 17 de agosto de 2023 en la que aparece el exvicepresidente de la República Jorge Glas. ( API )

La decisión de Rodríguez le permitía a la organización política Revolución Ciudadana inscribir a Glas como candidato en las elecciones pasadas, sin embargo, el correísmo no lo hizo.

El TCE además le impuso a Rodríguez una multa de 31 500 dólares y le quitó los derechos políticos por cuatro años, pero nada de eso está ejecutoriado porque el magistrado apeló la decisión del organismo.

Hasta que el TCE resuelva el caso, el juez se mantendrá en su despacho ejerciendo como servidor judicial y las decisiones que tome o las sentencias que emita gozarán de legitimidad.

Revise: Juez de Yaguachi ordena posesionar a Raúl González como superintendente de Bancos

Una decisión sobre Petroecuador, su más reciente fallo

Este lunes 28 de agosto Rodríguez otorgó un acción de protección a favor de una ciudadana que pedía suspender el proceso de contratación de las Pólizas del Seguro de Todo Riesgo Petrolero y Responsabilidad Civil Marítima y Responsabilidad Civil No Marítima de Petroecuador.

La demanda ingresó a las 02:00 del lunes y a las 11:30 de ese mismo día el juez ya tenía la resolución. Rodríguez incluso recomendó que se declare desierto el proceso de contratación.

Pero la decisión del magistrado no trascendió. En Balsas, provincia de El Oro, el juez Edulfo Aguilar Heredia otorgó este martes 29 de agosto medidas cautelares contrarias a las que había otorgado Rodríguez.

Finalmente este miércoles Petroecuador anunció que se acogió a la recomendación de la comisión técnica designada para este proceso y adjudicó el contrato a la empresa ecuatoriana Seguros La Unión.

Rodríguez y el presunto prevaricato

Con respecto al caso que lleva la FGE donde el juez es acusado de posible prevaricato, la presidenta de la Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas, Fabiola Gallardo, convocó a la audiencia de formulación de cargos contra Rodríguez para el próximo 4 de septiembre.

Temas
Petroecuador
Jorge Glas
Fabiola Gallardo
John Rodríguez
Guayas
Yaguachi
Noticias
Recomendadas