El juez de Yaguachi Jhon Rodríguez continúa en funciones y emitió un fallo sobre Petroecuador

El polémico juez de <b>Yaguachi</b>, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/sancion-economica-destitucion-juez-yaguachi-jorge-glas-XK5851707 target=_blank>Jhon Rodríguez Mindiola</a></b>, quien es indagado por la <b>Fiscalía General del Estado</b> (FGE) por el delito de<b> prevaricato</b> y que fue destituido por el <b>Tribunal Contencioso</b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/juez-yaguachi-guayas-allanamiento-YX5356991 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b>