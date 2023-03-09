Ecuador
Invierno en Ecuador: 19 provincias son las más afectadas por las lluvias

Redacción y Televistazo

Se han registrado 17 fallecidos, varios deslizamientos de tierra e inundaciones en varias zonas de Ecuador.

Ecuador enfrenta una de las peores temporadas de lluvia de los últimos años y entre los efectos: inundaciones, deslaves y aluviones se han sentido hasta el momento en 19 provincias.

Según la Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos, desde el inicio del año se han producido 489 eventos catalogados como peligrosos, repartidos en 128 cantones del país que han dejado un saldo de 17 fallecidos, 108 damnificados, 7.346 personas afectadas y 1.841 viviendas con algún nivel de daño.

Las provincias de la costa son las más afectadas, sin embargo también el temporal se sienten en las tres regiones continentales del país.

Hasta el momento, Manabí es la provincia más afectada. Inundaciones y deslaves han dejado 2.047 perjudicados, 3 fallecidos y 366 viviendas afectadas.

Le sigue Los Ríos en donde las lluvias han dejado 1.655 personas afectadas, 36 damnificados y 470 viviendas con daños.

En Guayas las inundaciones han dejado 1.474 perjudicados y 48 damnificados, mientras que en Santa Elena las inundaciones afectaron a 597 personas y dejaron 70 viviendas con daños de distintos tipos.

Imbabura es por lo pronto la provincia de la sierra con más efectos debido a inundaciones que dejan un saldo de 492 perjudicados y 141 viviendas con daños, a la que le sigue Chimborazo en donde se produjeron deslizamientos de tierra y lluvias han dejado 438 perjudicados, 2 damnificados, 4 fallecidos y 2 viviendas afectadas.

Cristian Torres, secretario de Gestión de Riesgos, indicó que: "ante la emergencia en los diferentes cantones se activan los COE Cantonales y cuando sobre pasa la capacidad se activan los COE provinciales por ende hasta el momento no se han desbordado las capacidades, estamos atendendiento en conjunto con el municipio".

Y las alertas se mantienen porque las lluvias se mandendrán las próximas semanas.

