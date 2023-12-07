Alerta por lluvias y fuertes vientos en Guayas y otras provincias de la Costa

El<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-amanecio-fuertes-lluvias-frio-CK6369620 target=_blank> Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi)</a> mantiene <b>alerta</b> en todo el Ecuador por <b>lluvias, tormentas y fuertes vientos</b> hasta el <b>8 de diciembre.</b> Las precipitaciones experimentadas el <b>6</b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/fenomeno-el-nino-lluvias-diciembre-JE6420038 target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/lluvia-guayaquil-truenos-inundacion-JH6449784 target=_blank><b></b></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/fenomeno-de-el-nino-guayaquil-invertira-usd-7-5-millones-inundaciones-AK6378938 target=_blank></a><b></b>