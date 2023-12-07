Ecuador
07 dic 2023 , 10:25

Alerta por lluvias y fuertes vientos en Guayas y otras provincias de la Costa

Redacción

El instituto metereológico indicó que la alerta se mantendrá hasta el 8 de diciembre

    Los cielos nublados dominarán el panorama ecuatoriano hasta el 8 de diciembre. ( Freepick )
Redacción

El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) mantiene alerta en todo el Ecuador por lluvias, tormentas y fuertes vientos hasta el 8 de diciembre.

Las precipitaciones experimentadas el 6 y 7 de diciembre en diversos sectores del Guayas y del Litoral, forman parte de lo pronosticado, y se prevé que las lluvias continúen al menos, hasta la noche del 8 y 9 de diciembre.

Las lluvias presenciadas durante la madrugada de la ciudad de Guayaquil y varios sectores de las provincias de Manabí y Esmeraldas, estarían dentro del marco de los eventos esperados por el fenómeno de El Niño. La entidad indicó que es posible que durante las lluvias, varias vías y sectores de las principales urbes queden abnegados e inundados por las tormentas.

Así mismo, indicó que los cuerpos de agua como ríos, esteros y lagos, terminen desbordados, por lo que los habitantes de sectores en riesgo deberán estar alerta ante posibles percances. Las lluvias de mayor intensidad estarían acompañadas por descargas eléctricas y de fuertes ráfagas.

El pronóstico para lo que resta del 7 de diciembre indica alta probabilidad de lluvias y chubascos aislados en la provincia del Guayas y zonas aledañas en la tarde-noche, con mayor probabilidad para la provincia de Los Ríos, y los cantones de Naranjal, Balao, El Triunfo y la parroquia de Tenguel.

Esta situación permanecerá por lo menos hasta las 19:00 de este viernes 8 de diciembre en Guayas, Manabí, Los Ríos, Esmeraldas, Imbabura, Cotopaxi, Pichincha, Carchi, El Oro, Napo, Pastaza, Zamora Chinchipe, Morona Santiago y Orellana.

