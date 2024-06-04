El Gobierno advierte de presuntas irregularidades en el concurso y manejo de los radares a escala nacional

El secretario general de Integridad Pública, <b>Julio José Neira</b>, advirtió este martes 4 de junio de <b>presuntas irregularidades </b>en el concurso y manejo de los <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/fotorradares-ecuador target=_blank>fotorradares</a> a escala nacional a cargo de la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cte target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/limite-velocidad-via-a-la-costa-guayaquil-gd6764109-GD6764109 target=_blank></a>