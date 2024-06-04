Ecuador
04 jun 2024 , 12:44

El Gobierno advierte de presuntas irregularidades en el concurso y manejo de los radares a escala nacional

Desde la Presidencia se agregó que el contrato de delegación de radares en las vías estatales del país "se elaboró en un tiempo récord".

    Un fotorradar en vía a la Costa. ( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El secretario general de Integridad Pública, Julio José Neira, advirtió este martes 4 de junio de presuntas irregularidades en el concurso y manejo de los fotorradares a escala nacional a cargo de la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador (CTE) y dispuso tres acciones para investigar el tema.

Neira contó, por medio de un video, que la alerta vino desde el asambleísta del oficialismo, Adrián Castro, quien fue director de la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito (ANT) en el gobierno de Guillermo Lasso.

El manejo de radares en el país está beneficiando a los consorcios SEVIECU y ECUTRANSIT, "que emitían multas exorbitantes estafando a la ciudadanía".

Tres acciones dispuestas

"Las inconsistencias, vacíos legales y procedimientos con el que se ha manejado este tema apunta a convertirse en una de las más grandes estafas que perjudican el bolsillo de los ecuatorianos", expresó Neira.

Ante esto, Neira dispuso tres acciones:

  • 1) Solicitar al Contralor General un examen especial para determinar responsabilidades de los funcionarios del Gobierno anterior involucrados en este proceso.
  • 2) Al Procurador General del Estado, activar el control de legalidad del contrato para adoptar las acciones judiciales necesarias.
  • 3) A la Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador para que tome acciones legales y contractuales.

    "Contrato en tiempo récord"

    Desde la Presidencia se agregó que el contrato de delegación de radares en las vías estatales del país fue gestionado en el gobierno anterior y "se elaboró en un tiempo récord para la contratación pública (42 días), inobservando las normativas legales vigentes".

    Asimismo, se indica que un contrato de delegación debe tener el visto bueno de la Secretaría de Alianzas Público Privadas, y la entidad "nunca fue informada sobre el proceso".

    Las multas por radares siguen vigentes. Por su parte, la CTE aún no se ha pronunciado hasta la publicación de esta nota.

