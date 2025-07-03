Ecuador
03 jul 2025 , 16:59

Un ecuatoriano rompe el récord Guinness por mantener una posición de yoga

El ecuatoriano José Andrés Montiel ha hecho historia al mantener la postura del puente durante 85 minutos y 16 segundos, estableciendo una nueva marca mundial.

   
    José Montiel, ecuatoriano con nuevo récord guinness( Foto de Instagram - @fitand_healthyofi )
José Andrés Montiel, ha logrado una hazaña increíble: romper un Récord Guinness en yoga. El deportista mantuvo la exigente postura del puente durante 85 minutos y 16 segundos, estableciendo un nuevo tiempo máximo.

La pasión de José Andrés por estas habilidades extraordinarias comenzó a los 7 años, al ver una imagen que le generó una profunda felicidad. A los 17, el destino le recordó su vocación al presenciar una demostración de yoga en el colegio. A pesar de ser "completamente rígido", supo que quería lograrlo.

Sin academias, sin entrenadores y sin experiencia previa, José Andrés comenzó su entrenamiento desde cero, de forma autodidacta, en la sala de su casa. Sus padres, aunque al principio lo veían como un hobby inusual, pronto reconocieron su talento y le brindaron un apoyo fundamental.

Su inspiración llegó en 2023, al conocer a Stefanie Millinger, una atleta austriaca con 12 Récords Guinness en yoga. Esto lo motivó a investigar y encontrar una postura que le pareciera posible de superar: una sostenida por media hora. A pesar de nunca haber practicado yoga formalmente, la intuición le decía que podía lograrlo.

Certificado oficial otorgado por la organización Guinness World Records
Certificado oficial otorgado por la organización Guinness World Records ( Foto de Instragram - @joseandresmontielleon )

José Andrés Montiel completó su hazaña el 9 de noviembre en Guayaquil. Sin embargo, la espera para la confirmación de su Récord Guinness fue larga y llena de incertidumbre, ocho meses sin saber nada. La demora, que superó las 12 semanas estimadas por la organización, se hizo más tensa cuando otro intento de récord suyo, en calistenia, fue descalificado.

Y así fue. Una madrugada, el mensaje llegó: “José Andrés Montiel, nos complace comunicarte que oficialmente eres increíble y formas parte de nuestro libro.”

Ahora, José Andrés Montiel está desarrollando un ambicioso proyecto deportivo para romper tres Récords Guinness adicionales, con la particularidad de que busca que un juez oficial de la organización esté presente en Guayaquil, algo inédito para la ciudad. Estos desafíos son aún más exigentes y requieren un gran compromiso.

