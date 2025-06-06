Cine
Tom Cruise gana un récord Guinness por saltar 16 veces con paracaídas en llamas

El actor realizó la arriesgada hazaña durante el rodaje de Mission Impossible, The Final Reckoning, dejando claro que no necesita dobles.

   
    Tom Cruise ( Internet )
Tom Cruise ha sumado otro logro espectacular a su carrera, un nuevo Récord Guinness por realizar 16 saltos en paracaídas completamente en llamas. La arriesgada hazaña fue parte del rodaje de Misión imposible, la octava entrega de la icónica saga de acción que él mismo ha convertido en un fenómeno mundial.

La proeza fue confirmada por el editor jefe del Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, quien destacó el compromiso del actor con la autenticidad. “Tom no solo interpreta héroes de acción, él es un héroe de acción. Su valentía y determinación por ir más allá de los límites son extraordinarias”, afirmó.

Un video publicado por Paramount Pictures muestra el detrás de cámaras de esta escena clave. En él, se ve a Cruise junto a su equipo de especialistas preparándose para el salto.

The Final Reckoning, estrenada el 23 de mayo, ya supera los 360 millones de dólares en taquilla global, convirtiéndose en el mayor estreno de la saga hasta la fecha. Aunque el actor no ha confirmado si esta será su despedida como Ethan Hunt, muchos ya consideran esta entrega como la gran culminación de la franquicia iniciada en 1996.

