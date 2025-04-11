Ecuador
11 abr 2025 , 15:46

Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | El Gobierno ordenó mayor resguardo en las fronteras y puertos marítimos

El presidente Daniel Noboa firmó un nuevo decreto en el que dispuso adoptar medidas en fronteras y puertos marítimos por las elecciones de segunda vuelta que se realizarán el 13 de abril

   
  • Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | El Gobierno ordenó mayor resguardo en las fronteras y puertos marítimos
    Durán, jueves 20 de febrero del 2024 | En varios sectores del cantón Durán, la Policía Nacional en conjunto con el Grupo de Operaciones Militares de Ámbito Interno.( API )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Este viernes 11 de abril, el presidente Daniel Noboa ordenó, a través del Decreto Ejecutivo No. 597, a las autoridades de control tomar medidas en fronteras y puertos marítimos durante el desarrollo de la segunda vuelta electoral que se llevará a cabo el 13 de abril de 2025.

La disposición estará a cargo del Ministerio de Defensa Nacional, Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas; y, las Fuerzas Armadas, en coordinación con todas las entidades competentes, según el comunicado.

Le puede interesar: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | María José Pinto: empresaria textil y la nueva carta vicepresidencial de Noboa

Noboa dispuso establecer, como regulación especial temporal en las zonas de seguridad de frontera norte y sur del país, la limitación del ingreso al territorio nacional de los extranjeros desde las 16:00 del viernes 11 de abril de 2025, hasta las 23h59 del lunes 14 de abril de 2025.

También determinó el control de las Fuerzas Armadas, de manera focalizada, en los principales puertos de la costa ecuatoriana: Guayaquil, Puerto Bolívar, Manta y Esmeraldas; así como en las facilidades pesqueras artesanales y puertos pesqueros artesanales, para asegurar el funcionamiento normal de estos sectores.

Le puede interesar: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | Diego Borja, la carta por la que apuesta el correísmo para la Vicepresidencia de la República

Temas
decreto ejecutivo
Fuerzas Armadas
Gobierno Nacional
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas