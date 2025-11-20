Ecuador
20 nov 2025 , 13:49

Veedores exigen al Cpccs transparencia en la selección del nuevo fiscal general

El organismo revelará la calificación de méritos de los aspirantes a integrar la Comisión Ciudadana, que elegirá al funcionario.

   
    Veedores exigen al Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social (Cpccs) que haya transparencia en la selección del nuevo fiscal general. La tarde de este jueves 20 de noviembre, el organismo revelará la calificación de méritos de los aspirantes a integrar la Comisión Ciudadana, que elegirá al funcionario.

    La Comisión Técnica del Cpccs, integrada por asesores de los vocales de esa entidad, exhibirá los resultados de la calificación de méritos de los aspirantes a la Comisión Ciudadana que se encargará del proceso de elección del nuevo fiscal general del Estado.

    Son 38 postulantes, de los que se escogerá a diez: cinco principales y cinco suplentes. La Comisión Cívica de Seguimiento al Concurso señala que los puntajes de los aspirantes a comisionados ciudadanos no son los mejores.

    Hugo Arteaga, coordinador de la veeduría ciudadana, afirmó: "Una persona tenía muchos diplomas, pero esos diplomas eran dados en las mismas fechas".

    Tampoco convencen los expedientes de los 10 aspirantes a delegados de las funciones del Estado que se sumarán a esa comisión, porque —según Arteaga— ya mostraron interés político.

    "Buscamos que el fiscal no sea electo con injerencia política, y peor aún, de un grupo de delincuencia organizada que tenga interés en la elección del fiscal. Buscamos alertar ese tipo de cosas", señaló.

    Solo un delegado del Estado cumplió con todos los requisitos, pero el Cpccs ya admitió a todos. Tras los resultados de la consulta del domingo 16 de noviembre, los veedores ciudadanos advierten que el proceso de selección del fiscal se aceleró, pero que las veedurías tienen problemas para hacer su trabajo porque el Consejo les ha restado espacio.

    Se buscó la respuesta del presidente del Cpccs, Andrés Fantoni. Su equipo de comunicación indicó que está imposibilitado de dar una declaración.

