Ecuador
29 abr 2025 , 16:27

Un bebé nació en la ambulancia de los Bomberos de Latacunga

La madre no pudo llegar a tiempo al hospital y los efectivos tuvieron que actuar con rapidez al interior del vehículo

   
    Una de las integrantes de Los Bomberos de Latacunga junto al bebé.( Cortesía del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Latacunga )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Los efectivos del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Latacunga (CBL) asistieron a una madre en labor de parto al interior de una ambulancia. La emergencia ocurrió el 29 de abril, cuando la madre no pudo llegar a tiempo al hospital y los efectivos tuvieron que actuar con rapidez.

El bebé nació saludable y la mamá recibió atención en medio de la emergencia. Los casacas rojas de Latacunga compartieron, en redes sociales, la emotiva experiencia. Destacaron el momento como un "milagro de vida" y un ejemplo de su vocación de servicio.

No es la primera vez que se produce una emergencia de este tipo. De hecho, el pasado 24 de abril, una mujer dio a luz en una ambulancia del Cuerpo de Bomberos del Cantón Lago Agrio. Tras una alerta al Sistema Integrado de Seguridad ECU911, la Unidad de Atención Prehospitalaria despachó la labor de parto, en la parroquia de Santa Cecilia, barrio Corazón de Jesús.

Al llegar al lugar, inició el traslado de Wisum Namuca Yvette Lisnaida de 25 años, hacia una casa de salud, pero al recorrer unos pocos kilómetros, una de las paramédicas observó que el parto estaba a punto de suceder.

La mujer tenía 8 cm de dilatación, por lo que la ambulancia se detuvo y el equipo procedió a la labor de parto. El hecho ocurrió el pasado 18 de abril de 2025, a las 21:30.

Tras culminar con la emergencia, la mujer y su hijo fueron trasladados al hospital Marco Vinicio Iza, donde los recibió el médico de turno para continuar con la atención médica.

