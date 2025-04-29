Un bebé nació en la ambulancia de los Bomberos de Latacunga

Los efectivos del<b> Cuerpo de Bomberos de Latacunga (CBL)</b> asistieron a una madre en labor de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/parto target=_blank>parto al interior de una ambulancia</a></b>. La emergencia ocurrió el 29 de abril, cuando la madre no pudo llegar a <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/lago-agrio target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-hombre-62-anos-rescatado-bomberos-rucu-pichincha-EC9242134 target=_blank></a></b>