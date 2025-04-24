Ecuador
24 abr 2025 , 18:03

Lago Agrio | Una mujer tuvo a su hijo en una ambulancia de bomberos

En Santa Cecilia, Lago Agrio, una mujer tuvo a su bebé en una ambulancia de bomberos.

   
  • Lago Agrio | Una mujer tuvo a su hijo en una ambulancia de bomberos
    Imagen de la paramédico con el niño que nació en una ambulancia. ( Cuerpo de Bomberos de Lago Agrio )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una mujer dio a luz en una ambulancia del Cuerpo de Bomberos del Cantón Lago Agrio. Tras una alerta al Sistema Integrado de Seguridad ECU911, la Unidad de Atención Prehospitalaria despachó la labor de parto, en la parroquia de Santa Cecilia, barrio Corazón de Jesús.

Al llegar al lugar, inició el traslado de Wisum Namuca Yvette Lisnaida de 25 años, hacia una casa de salud, pero al recorrer unos pocos kilómetros, una de las paramédicas observó que el parto estaba a punto de suceder.

Le puede interesar: Un niño guayaquileño necesita USD 3.5 millones para tratamiento contra distrofia muscular de Duchenne

La mujer tenía 8 cm de dilatación, por lo que la ambulancia se detuvo y el equipo procedió a la labor de parto. El hecho ocurrió el pasado 18 de abril de 2025, a las 21:30.

Tras culminar con la emergencia, la mujer y su hijo fueron trasladados al hospital Marco Vinicio Iza, donde los recibió el médico de turno para continuar con la atención médica.

Le puede interesar: La Sociedad Ecuatoriana de Pediatría alerta sobre un repunte de casos de tosferina en niños

Imagen tras la labor de parto de la mujer que dio a luz en la ambulancia.
Imagen tras la labor de parto de la mujer que dio a luz en la ambulancia. ( Cuerpo de Bomberos de Lago Agrio )
Temas
parto natural
mujer
ambulancia
Cuerpo de Bomberos
Ecuador
Lago Agrio
Noticias
Recomendadas