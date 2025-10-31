Ecuador
31 oct 2025 , 09:35

56 944 policías brindarán seguridad durante el feriado de noviembre

Los uniformados estarán presentes en lugares de alta afluencia de personas como cementerios y playas.

   
    Policías de tres ejes se desplegarán por el feriado.( Flickr )
Un total de 56 944 policías de los ejes preventivo, investigativo e inteligencia se desplegarán en todo el territorio nacional para brindar seguridad durante este feriado de cuatro días por el Día de Difuntos e Independencia de Cuenca.

La Policía Nacional dijo que su operativo especial empezará desde las 12:00 de este viernes 31 de octubre hasta las 06:00 del miércoles 5 de noviembre.

Los uniformados se distribuirán según las necesidades de cada provincia, pero en general tendrán más presencia en centros comerciales, terminales terrestres, aeropuertos, cementerios, playas, carreteras y lugares de alta afluencia.

La institución recordó a las personas que saldrán de viaje que pueden pedir a la Policía visitas esporádicas a su domicilio. Asimismo, solicitar traslados en caso de que saquen fuertes sumas de dinero de instituciones bancarias.

Ecuador tendrá un feriado de cuatro días desde el sábado 1 hasta el martes 4 de noviembre con motivo del Día de Difuntos e Independencia de Cuenca.

