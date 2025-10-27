Economía
27 oct 2025 , 18:52

Los precios se normalizan tras el fin del paro

La dificultad para el transporte y distribución, sumado a la especulación, fueron los principales factores que provocaron este incremento.

   
Durante los 31 días de paro en Ecuador, los precios de los productos en los mercados del país se dispararon. Zanahoria, tomate, cebolla, papas, e incluso algunas frutas, como la frutilla, triplicaron su valor, mientras que otros, como las flores, escasearon en varios puntos de venta.

La dificultad para el transporte y distribución, sumado a la especulación, fueron los principales factores que provocaron este incremento. Sin embargo, desde el fin de semana pasado, la mayoría de productos empezó a estabilizarse.

En Quito, en el mercado de Santa Clara, las comerciantes muestran cierto alivio.

“La zanahoria estaba a USD 18 y USD 20, ahora está a USD 12”, comenta una vendedora.

Una situación similar ocurre con el tomate y la cebolla, cuyos precios se redujeron en los últimos días.

“El tomate estuvo caro, ahora está a USD 18, ahora está a USD 12, es un alivio, porque ahí vienen los clientes, porque prefieren lo baratito”.

Pero no pasa lo mismo con todos los productos. Los tubérculos, especialmente la papa, que proviene del norte del país, mantiene precios elevados. Antes del paro, el quintal de papa grande costaba USD 25.

“Subió a USD 35, USD 36, si ha bajado, pero poco, unos USD 3 en quintal”.

En el mercado de Ambato, los precios no se han reducido del todo. Durante el paro, el mercado mayorista dejó de recibir papa del norte, y muchos productores de la zona central aprovecharon para subir los precios: la papa mediana pasó de USD 18 a 23 por quintal.

Tras el fin de las movilizaciones, la producción de papa del norte, especialmente de Carchi e Imbabura, vuelve poco a poco a los centros de acopio, y el precio empieza gradualmente a normalizarse.

En cuanto a las flores, sobre todo las que llegan desde Cayambe hacia mercados de la Sierra, también enfrentaron problemas de transporte y su llegada fue intermitente. Desde el pasado viernes 24 de octubre, según explican los comerciantes, su distribución se normalizó.

