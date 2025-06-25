Economía
Ecuador apuesta por productos premium en negociaciones comerciales con Emiratos Árabes Unidos

El país busca posicionar alimentos con alto valor agregado en uno de los mercados con mayor poder adquisitivo del mundo.

   
Con el inicio de las negociaciones para un acuerdo comercial entre Ecuador y Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU), el sector exportador nacional enfoca su estrategia en productos premium con potencial en los mercados del Golfo Pérsico.

La experiencia ecuatoriana en la producción de alimentos de alta calidad, orgánicos y sostenibles es una de las principales fortalezas que el país espera potenciar durante los seis meses que podrían durar las conversaciones.

Este tiempo, aseguran los exportadores, será clave para adaptarse a las exigencias técnicas, sanitarias y religiosas de los consumidores de Medio Oriente.

“Hay la oferta de productos tradicionales que ya ingresan; banano, camarón pero también de la oferta no tradicional que de esa mano podrían ingresar siempre que puedan evidenciar esta dinámica de pertenecer a un producto de la más alta calidad pero además con estándares árabes”, explica Xavier Rosero, presidente de Fedexpor.

Se refiere a la certificación halal, indispensable para ingresar a este mercado. Este sello avala que los productos cumplen con requisitos específicos, como la ausencia de alcohol o que las proteínas animales hayan sido sacrificadas según el rito musulmán.

En 2024, las exportaciones no petroleras ni mineras de Ecuador hacia EAU alcanzaron los USD 150 millones. Entre los productos principales estuvieron el banano, camarón, flores y café, todos en sus versiones de alta gama. Con un acuerdo comercial en marcha, se estima que estas exportaciones podrían crecer un 25 % anual.

Además, los exportadores ven una gran oportunidad para insertar productos más sofisticados, como barras de chocolate gourmet, café de especialidad, snacks elaborados con superalimentos, mermeladas y salsas tropicales.

Y eso tiene una razón económica, una barra de chocolate gourmet de 100 gramos puede llegar a tener un valor de USD 50 cada una en los mercados árabes.

Por ello, la apuesta al consumidor de productos premium responde a que es menos susceptible a las dinámicas de los mercados, y aunque no es un negocio de volúmenes elevados se justifica con los precios altos y estables.

