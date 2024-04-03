Economía
03 abr 2024 , 20:19

18 aseguradoras de vehículos modifican precios y coberturas ante los índices de inseguridad

Televistazo

La Federación Ecuatoriana de Empresas de Seguros dice que en 2023 perdieron USD 14 millones.

Las restricciones aumentan para asegurar autos y cubrir siniestros. En el último año, 18 de las 19 empresas aseguradoras del país cambiaron precios y parámetros de protección para los vehículos, debido al incremento de robos.

Estas son las modificaciones:

1. La tarifa anual por el seguro es de hasta el 6 % del valor del auto, hasta inicios del año pasado era de 2 % y 2,5 %.

Por un auto de USD 15 000 se pagaba USD 375 de seguro anual, ahora puede llegar a USD 900.

2. El deducible pasó de USD 200 a 400 y en el caso de pérdida total del vehículo, el pago para la devolución subió de 10 a 15 % del valor asegurado.

3. Se limita la cobertura por ubicación en Manabí, Los Ríos y en localidades cercanas a la ciudad de Quevedo como La Maná, en Cotopaxi y El Empalme, en Guayas.

4. Ciertos vehículos solo se aseguran si cuentan con sistemas de monitoreo satelital.

Los brokers de seguros también han recibido estos comunicados de las empresas aseguradoras en los que se notifica que no se podrá dar cobertura a vehículos de tres marcas que constan entre las más vendidas.

Cada compañía ha definido las restricciones por contrato.

"La línea de vehículos para comercializar no es apetecible en este momento. Dan el servicio, brindan la póliza, pero bajo sus condiciones", explicó Fátima Macías, gerente de Serviseguros de Manta.

La Federación Ecuatoriana de Empresas de Seguros dice que en 2023 perdieron USD 14 millones. Y afirma que en las provincias hay aseguradoras que ofrecen seguros para vehículos con mayores riesgos.

"Cada una con sus consideraciones, sus particularidades en función de lo que cada compañía, con su experiencia técnica, diseña para ofrecer ese producto a los usuarios", dijo Patricio Salas, secretario ejecutivo de la Federación.

Los cambios en las pólizas de seguros son legales. La Superintendencia de Compañías respondió a Televistazo que las condiciones y tarifas de los contratos obedecen a la libre competencia del mercado de seguros, por lo que no es posible regularlas.

