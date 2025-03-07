Mundo
07 mar 2025 , 09:39

Trump emite orden ejecutiva que crea una Reserva Estratégica de Criptomonedas

Trump establece una Reserva Estratégica de Criptomonedas y Activos Digitales, incluida con bitcóin, mediante orden ejecutiva.

   
  • Trump emite orden ejecutiva que crea una Reserva Estratégica de Criptomonedas
    Fotografía de archivo de un medallón con el símbolo de bitcoin. ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente Donald Trump creó este jueves mediante orden ejecutiva una Reserva Estratégica de Criptomonedas y una Reserva de Activos Digitales, el día antes de su cumbre de criptomonedas en la Casa Blanca.

La orden ejecutiva surge luego de que el pasado domingo adelantara que crearía una reserva estratégica de criptomonedas que incluirá a bitcoin, Solana y XRP, entre otras.

El documento indica que es política de Estados Unidos establecer una Reserva Estratégica de Bitcoin y una Reserva de Activos Digitales que pueda servir como una cuenta segura para la gestión ordenada y estratégica de otras tenencias de activos digitales del país y que el secretario del Tesoro deberá establecer una oficina para administrarlas.

LEA: Groenlandia afronta las elecciones centradas en su independencia y la relación con EE. UU. y Dinamarca

También que dentro de los 60 días siguientes a esta orden, el Secretario del Tesoro deberá entregar una evaluación de las consideraciones legales y de inversión para establecer y gestionar la Reserva Estratégica de Bitcoin y la Reserva de Activos Digitales. Incluidas las cuentas en las que deben ubicarse y la necesidad de cualquier legislación para hacer operativo cualquier aspecto de esta orden o la gestión y administración adecuadas de dichas cuentas.

En su publicación del domingo, Trump indicó que ordenaría al Gobierno acumular bitcoin, Ethereum y otros tres tokens, lo que provocó reacciones negativas de la industria de criptomonedas.

La industria de las criptomonedas ha disfrutado de un acceso sin precedentes en la Casa Blanca de Trump, en contraste con la postura más dura del expresidente Joe Biden y su administración.

Poco después de la firma de la orden ejecutiva, David Sacks, el zar de la Casa Blanca para inteligencia artificial y criptomonedas, explicó en su página de X que la Reserva se capitalizará con bitcoins propiedad del gobierno federal que hayan sido confiscados como parte de procedimientos de decomiso de activos penales o civiles.

También se estima que el Gobierno posee alrededor de 200 000 bitcoins; sin embargo, nunca se ha realizado una auditoría completa. La orden ejecutiva ordena una contabilidad completa de las tenencias de activos digitales del gobierno federal y precisa que no venderá ningún bitcoin depositado en la Reserva.

Temas
Estados Unidos
criptomoneda
criptomoneda Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Estados Unidos
Noticias
Recomendadas