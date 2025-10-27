Turquía: terremoto de magnitud 6,1 deja un muerto y varios edificios derrumbados

Un terremoto de magnitud 6,1 ha sacudido este <b>lunes el oeste de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/turquia-guardia-seguridad-salva-mujer-ser-atropellada-tranvia-GL10287441 target=_blank>Turquía</a></b>, sin que por el momento se hayan detectado víctimas, si bien hay constancia de algunos edificios derruidos. El sismo tuvo lugar a<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/peru-congresista-lucinda-vasquez-exigia-asesores-cortarle-unas-HG10340315 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/huracan-melissa-paises-en-reisgo-JG10340108 target=_blank></a></b>