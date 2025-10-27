Mundo
27 oct 2025 , 15:40

Turquía: terremoto de magnitud 6,1 deja un muerto y varios edificios derrumbados

Un terremoto de magnitud preliminar de 6.1 grados sacude el oeste de Turquía.

   
  • Turquía: terremoto de magnitud 6,1 deja un muerto y varios edificios derrumbados
    Terremoto de 6.1 grados sacude Turquía. ( Redes Sociales )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un terremoto de magnitud 6,1 ha sacudido este lunes el oeste de Turquía, sin que por el momento se hayan detectado víctimas, si bien hay constancia de algunos edificios derruidos.

El sismo tuvo lugar a las 22.48 hora local en la provincia de Balikesir, con epicentro en el municipio de Sindirgi, informó el servicio de emergencias turco AFAD.

LEA: Perú: Congresista Lucinda Vásquez exigía a asesores cortarle las uñas de los pies

"Hacemos un seguimiento inmediato con todas las instituciones. Por el momento, las unidades de nuestro Ministerio no han detectado efectos negativos", informó el ministro de Sanidad, Kemal Memisoglu, en la red X.

La televisión turca NTV, sin embargo, emite imágenes de al menos un edificio derruido, fachadas con elementos dañados y algún coche alcanzado por cascotes en Sindirgi, aunque sin aclarar si hay heridos.

El temblor se pudo sentir también en Estambul, situado a unos 200 kilómetros más al noreste, y en otras provincias vecinas.

Sindirgi, un municipio de 32 mil habitantes, fue ya epicentro el pasado 10 de agosto de un terremoto, también de magnitud 6,1, que causó un muerto y medio centenar de heridos, dañando 16 edificios.

Además, el 28 de septiembre tuvo lugar un sismo de magnitud 5,4 en Simav, situado en la misma falla geológica, unos 70 kilómetros más al este, en la provincia de Kütahya, sin causar en este caso daños de consideración.

LEA: Huracán Melissa: ¿Qué países están en riesgo?

Temas
Terremoto
Turquía
daños materiales
sismo
Turquía
Noticias
Recomendadas