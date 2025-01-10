Mundo
Secretario de la OEA: "Si la democracia se respetara González Urrutia juraría como presidente"

Luis Almagro, en un acto en Guatemala, calificó la situación venezolana como "crítica" y reiteró su apoyo al líder opositor González Urrutia, a quien considera el verdadero ganador de los comicios del 28 de julio de 2024.

   
    El secretario general de la OEA, Luis Almagro, habla al recibir una distinción honorífica en el Palacio Nacional de la Cultura este 10 de enero de 2025, en Ciudad de Guatemala (Guatemala). EFE/ Mariano Macz( Mariano Macz / EFE )
EFE
Redacción y EFE
El secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro, reiteró su respaldo a Edmundo González Urrutia como presidente legítimo de Venezuela durante un acto público celebrado este viernes en el Palacio de la Cultura de Guatemala.

En el evento, Almagro afirmó: "Si la democracia se respetara, Edmundo hoy sería juramentado como presidente de Venezuela", en clara referencia a las elecciones de julio pasado, cuyos resultados han sido ampliamente cuestionados por la oposición venezolana y parte de la comunidad internacional.

En el mismo acto, Almagro recibió la 'Orden del Quetzal', la máxima distinción de Guatemala, entregada por el presidente Bernardo Arévalo de León. La condecoración reconoció su papel en la defensa de la democracia durante los intentos por desconocer la victoria electoral de Arévalo en 2024. El mandatario guatemalteco también aprovechó la ocasión para expresar su rechazo a la juramentación de Nicolás Maduro como presidente reelecto de Venezuela, solicitando el respeto a los resultados electorales expresados en las urnas.

Luis Almagro calificó la situación política de Venezuela como "crítica" y destacó la importancia de consolidar la cultura democrática en la región, asegurando que no puede haber desplazados ni marginados en este proceso. En su discurso, subrayó el compromiso de la OEA con los valores democráticos y rechazó el acto de posesión de Maduro, realizado ante un Parlamento controlado por el chavismo.

La investidura de Maduro para un tercer mandato presidencial ha sido duramente cuestionada por la oposición venezolana y varios gobiernos internacionales. La Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), que agrupa a la oposición mayoritaria, sostiene que González Urrutia ganó las elecciones, basándose en el "85 % de las actas electorales" publicadas en una página web.

Sin embargo, el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) proclamó a Maduro como vencedor sin haber presentado los resultados desglosados, incumpliendo su propio cronograma.

Maduro, por su parte, defendió su investidura como una "gran victoria venezolanista", celebrando que sus detractores no pudieran impedirla, a pesar de las denuncias de fraude y el rechazo de gran parte de la comunidad internacional.

