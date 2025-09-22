Mundo
22 sep 2025 , 10:52

Rusia acusa a países de la OTAN de agravar tensiones con acusaciones de violación de espacios aéreos

Tras las múltiples acusasiones de qeu Rusia invadía espaceo aéreo europeo con drones, el Kremlin se defendió diciendo que las acusaciones son infundadas.

   
    Aumentan las tensiones entre Rusia y la OTAN( Foto Marek Studzinski [Unsplash] )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

AFP
El Kremlin acusó el lunes a los países de la OTAN de agravar las tensiones con sus acusaciones "infundadas" de que Rusia violó algunos de sus espacios aéreos, después de que Estonia afirmara la semana pasada que aviones de combate sobrevolaron su territorio.

"Consideramos que estas declaraciones carecen de sentido, son infundadas y forman parte de una política completamente desenfrenada que consiste en avivar las tensiones y provocar un clima de confrontación", afirmó el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, al ser preguntado por las acusaciones del país báltico durante su rueda de prensa diaria.

El viernes, tres aviones de combate rusos entraron en el espacio aéreo estonio y permanecieron allí 12 minutos, lo que suscitó protestas de la OTAN y la Unión Europea contra una nueva "provocación" rusa, mientras que Moscú negó cualquier violación.

Los representantes de los 32 países de la OTAN se reunirán el martes por la mañana en Bruselas, a petición de Estonia, para abordar estos hechos.

Las tensiones entre Moscú y los miembros de la OTAN están en su punto álgido desde el inicio de la ofensiva rusa a gran escala en Ucrania en febrero de 2022.

Por su parte, el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU se reunirá el lunes "en respuesta a la flagrante violación del espacio aéreo estonio por parte de Rusia", anunció el viernes el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Estonia.

A principios de septiembre, una veintena de drones rusos entraron en el espacio aéreo polaco, tres de los cuales fueron derribados por aviones polacos y F-35 neerlandeses, algo inédito para la OTAN desde su creación en 1949.

Unos días más tarde, Rumania denunció a su vez la violación de su espacio aéreo por un dron ruso.

