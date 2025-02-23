Mundo
23 feb 2025 , 19:59

Plegarias en el mundo por el papa Francisco, hospitalizado en estado crítico

El Vaticano confirmó que el sumo pontífice continúa recibiendo oxígeno a alto flujo.

   
    Devotos piden por la salud del papa Francisco.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
El papa Francisco sigue en estado "crítico" por una neumonía bilateral y continúa recibiendo oxígeno a alto flujo, informó el Vaticano el domingo 23 de febrero por la noche (hora local), al tiempo que se multiplican las plegarias en el mundo por su recuperación.

Aunque desde el sábado no padeció ninguna crisis respiratoria, "la complejidad del cuadro clínico y la espera necesaria para que las terapias farmacológicas tengan efecto requieren mantener el pronóstico reservado", indicaron los médicos en el último boletín publicado.

Si bien su anemia mejoró y la trombocitopenia (una bajada del número de plaquetas en sangre) permaneció estable gracias a las transfusiones sanguíneas del sábado, "algunos exámenes sanguíneos muestran una insuficiencia renal inicial, leve, actualmente bajo control", informaron.

Afecciones a los pulmones, el gran desafío del papa Francisco

El jesuita argentino se encuentra hospitalizado desde el 14 de febrero en el hospital Gemelli de Roma con bronquitis, que derivó en una neumonía bilateral.

Su estado empeoró el sábado con "una crisis asmática prolongada, que requirió la aplicación de oxígeno", según el último parte médico, así como problemas hematológicos que precisaron "la administración de una transfusión sanguínea".

El pontífice de 88 años quiso enviar un mensaje tranquilizador, en el texto de la oración dominical del Ángelus.

"Continúo con confianza mi hospitalización (...) siguiendo con los tratamientos necesarios; ¡y el descanso forma también parte de la terapia!", declaró el jefe de la Iglesia católica en un mensaje escrito en los últimos días, según una fuente vaticana.

Los próximos días serán cruciales

"La situación es cada vez más preocupante", estimó Fabrizio Pregliasco, un destacado virólogo italiano, citado el domingo por el diario La Stampa.

"La edad del Santo Padre, así como los antecedentes de salud, como por ejemplo la bronquitis asmática, podrían haber complicado las cosas y no solo un poco", agregó.

"Hay que esperar que la terapia antibiótica funcione para evitar el riesgo de septicemia [...] que puede tener un desenlace fatal. El papa está sin duda en buenas manos, pero las próximas horas y días serán cruciales", estimó el experto.

