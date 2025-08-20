Mundo
20 ago 2025 , 15:47

Perú: Desmantelaron una planta clandestina dedicada a la producción de billetes falsos en Lima

El Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos y la Policía Nacional del Perú (PNP) incautaron más de USD 23 millones falsificados de una planta en Lima.

   
    Billetes falsos de USD 20( Foto de John Guccione )
Fuente:
Policía de Perú
user placeholder

Redacción
El Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos y la PNP desmantelaron una planta clandestina dedicada a producir billetes falsos en Lima. Durante la operación, llevada a cabo en el mes de julio, se incautaron más de USD 23 falsificados, así como equipos clave de producción. Esta exitosa acción conjunta logró desarticular una red criminal transnacional que operaba en la capital peruana.

La participación del Servicio Secreto en la operación se debe a su histórica misión. La agencia se creó en 1865 para combatir la falsificación y, hasta hoy, continúa esa labor. Su trabajo implica investigar redes internacionales de falsificadores, rastrear sus operaciones y equipos de producción, y analizar billetes sospechosos tanto en Estados Unidos como en otros países.

La investigación continúa con una estrecha coordinación entre las autoridades estadounidenses y peruanas. El objetivo es identificar a todos los miembros de la organización criminal y prevenir futuros intentos de falsificación. La desarticulación de esta planta representa un golpe importante para el crimen organizado.

