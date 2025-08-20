Perú: Desmantelaron una planta clandestina dedicada a la producción de billetes falsos en Lima

<b>El Servicio Secreto de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos target=_blank>Estados Unidos </a>y la PNP desmantelaron una planta clandestina dedicada a producir billetes falsos en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/lima target=_blank>Lima</a>. </b>Durante la operación, llevada a cabo en el mes de julio, se incautaron <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/macron-tener-dudas-sobre-voluntad-de-paz-de-putin-GH9955888 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/el-papa-dice-que-esperanza-ante-negociaciones-ucrania-CL9962848 target=_blank></a></b>