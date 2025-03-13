La ONU acusa a Israel de "actos genocidas" por ataques a la salud reproductiva en Gaza

El informe afirma que los<b> hospitales y departamentos de maternidad en Gaza</b> han sido sistemáticamente destruidos, así como la principal <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/milei-anuncia-ayuda-usd-184-millones-para-reconstruccion-bahia-blanca-BM8952773 target=_blank>clínica de fertilidad in vitro</a> del territorio, bombardeada en <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/escalada-guerra-comercial-trump-como-aplican-aranceles-estados-unidos-FG8954106 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/cruentos-hallazgos-realizados-rancho-izaguirre-lugar-reclutamiento-exterminio-teuchitlan-mexico-FN8953896 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tregua-yeda-estados-unidos-impone-terminos-ucrania-YG8954313 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b>