Mundo
13 mar 2025 , 12:10

La ONU acusa a Israel de "actos genocidas" por ataques a la salud reproductiva en Gaza

La ONU acusa a Israel de cometer "actos genocidas" en Gaza al destruir instalaciones de salud reproductiva y limitar el acceso a cuidados esenciales, afectando la capacidad reproductiva de los palestinos.

   
  • La ONU acusa a Israel de actos genocidas por ataques a la salud reproductiva en Gaza
    Una mujer prepara una comida para romper el ayuno (iftar) en el campo de refugiados de Bureij, en la franja central de Gaza, el 11 de marzo de 2025.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

AFP
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una investigación de Naciones Unidas concluyó el jueves 13 de marzo que Israel llevó a cabo "actos genocidas" en la Franja de Gaza a través de la destrucción sistemática de instalaciones de salud sexual y reproductiva.

La Comisión de Investigación de la ONU aseguró que el Estado hebreo "atacó y destruyó intencionadamente" el principal centro de fertilidad del enclave palestino, a la vez que bloqueó la entrada de medicación necesaria para el embarazo, el parto y los cuidados neonatales.

Quote

La comisión acusa a las autoridades israelíes de "haber destruido en parte la capacidad reproductiva de los palestinos en Gaza como grupo a través de la destrucción sistemática del sistema de salud sexual y reproductiva".

Según los investigadores, esta práctica encaja en dos de las cinco categorías definidas por la Convención para la Prevención y la Sanción del Delito de Genocidio: el "sometimiento intencional del grupo a condiciones de existencia que hayan de acarrear su destrucción física, total o parcial" y la imposición de "medidas destinadas a impedir los nacimientos en el seno del grupo".

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, condenó el informe y lo calificó de "falso y absurdo".

"El circo antiisraelí conocido como Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU (...) opta de nuevo por atacar al Estado de Israel con acusaciones falsas, incluyendo afirmaciones absurdas" de destrucción de instalaciones de atención sanitaria sexual y reproductiva en Gaza, según un comunicado de la oficina de Netanyahu.

Lea: Los Viajes del Papa Francisco: Un recorrido mundial por la paz, la fe y la solidaridad

La comisión de investigación fue establecida en mayo de 2021 para indagar en las presuntas vulneraciones del derecho internacional en Israel y los Territorios Palestinos.

La preside Navi Pillay, ex responsable de derechos humanos en la ONU, que antes ejerció de jueza en la Corte Penal Internacional y presidió el Tribunal Penal Internacional para Ruanda.

Israel acusa al panel de tres investigadores de trabajar "con una agenda política sesgada y predeterminada (...) en un desvergonzado intento de incriminar a las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel".

Destrucción de 4 000 embriones

El informe afirma que los hospitales y departamentos de maternidad en Gaza han sido sistemáticamente destruidos, así como la principal clínica de fertilidad in vitro del territorio, bombardeada en diciembre de 2023.

La comisión considera que el ataque fue intencionado y no halló pruebas creíbles de un uso militar de la clínica, donde había almacenados 4 000 embriones.

Lea también: Escalada en la guerra comercial de Trump: cómo se aplican los aranceles, cómo los está usando EE. UU. y qué impacto están teniendo en el mundo

Por ello, concluye que la destrucción "fue una medida dirigida a evitar los nacimientos de palestinos en Gaza, lo que es un acto genocida".

El informe aborda el uso sistemático de la violencia sexual, reproductiva y de género del ejército israelí desde el estallido de la guerra en Gaza, desencadenada por el ataque de Hamás del 7 de octubre de 2023.

Esta semana, la comisión celebró audiencias públicas en Ginebra para escuchar víctimas y testigos de violencia sexual.

Su investigación concluye que Israel se fijó como objetivo directo las mujeres y chicas civiles, unos actos que constituyen crímenes de guerra y contra la humanidad.

También establece que mujeres y chicas murieron por complicaciones vinculadas al embarazo y el parto, por el impacto en la salud reproductiva de las condiciones impuestas por las autoridades israelíes, "actos que representan un crimen contra la humanidad de exterminio".

La comisión añadió que forzar a las mujeres a desnudarse en público, el acoso sexual y las amenazas de violación forman parte "de los procedimientos operativos habituales" de las fuerzas israelíes hacia las palestinas.

Temas
conflicto en gaza
ONU
Israel
Gaza
Abuso sexual
Naciones Unidas
hospital Gaza
ataque Gaza
hopitales en Gaza
guerra en gaza
Benjamín Netanyahu
ONU
Naciones Unidas
Gaza
Noticias
Recomendadas