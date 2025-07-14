Mundo
14 jul 2025 , 07:35

El senador Miguel Uribe Turbay muestra mejora clínica y comienza rehabilitación neurológica

El senador y aspirante presidencial colombiano Miguel Uribe Turbay, ha tenido una mejora clínica y se le inició un proceso de rehabilitación neurológica, informó este lunes la Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, donde está ingresado desde entonces.

   
  • El senador Miguel Uribe Turbay muestra mejora clínica y comienza rehabilitación neurológica
    Personas oran en un altar improvisado frente a la Fundación Santa Fe, lugar donde permanece hospitalizado el senador colombiano Miguel Uribe Turbay.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Durante los últimos días el paciente Miguel Uribe ha mostrado una respuesta clínica favorable y estable, evidenciada tanto en las recientes imágenes diagnósticas realizadas (resonancia magnética, tomografía, Doppler, entre otras), como en su respuesta a las intervenciones quirúrgicas y médicas, señala el parte médico.

Según la Fundación Santa Fe, "en este contexto, y como parte del proceso integral de atención, se inició el protocolo de neurorrehabilitación".

LEA: El humo de los incendios en Canadá llega norte de Estados Unidos

El parte médico, el primero que divulga la Fundación Santa Fe en los últimos once días, señala, sin embargo, que el político de 39 años sigue con pronóstico neurológico "reservado".

"Miguel Uribe Turbay requiere continuar su manejo en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, con soporte ventilatorio mecánico y bajo sedación, al igual que con monitoreo hemodinámico y neurológico para la detección temprana de cualquier cambio", agrega el comunicado.

Uribe Turbay, miembro del partido de derecha Centro Democrático, recibió dos disparos en la cabeza y uno en la pierna izquierda cuando encabezaba un mitin en un parque del barrio bogotano de Modelia, ataque que ha revivido entre los colombianos el fantasma de la violencia política que marcó las elecciones de 1990 en las que fueron asesinados tres candidatos presidenciales.

Debido a la gravedad de las heridas sufridas, el político, uno de los aspirantes del Centro Democrático para las elecciones presidenciales de 2026, ha sido sometido a varias cirugías en la Santa Fe.

Las autoridades, por su parte, han logrado algunos avances en la investigación del atentado, por el que han sido detenidas cinco personas, entre ellas el sicario que le disparó, un joven de 15 años, a quien se le encontró una pistola Glock usada en el ataque.

LEA: Video | Lluvias torrenciales provocan inundaciones y alerta roja en Aragón y Cataluña

Los otros cuatro detenidos han sido acusados por la Fiscalía de participar en la preparación y encubrimiento del atentado, y entre ellos está Elder José Arteaga Hernández, alias 'el Costeño', considerado por las autoridades como pieza clave por ser el supuesto organizador del intento de asesinato.

El senador Miguel Uribe Turbay muestra mejora clínica y comienza rehabilitación neurológica
Temas
Salud
Sicariato
atentado
estado de salud
Miguel Uribe Tubay
Miguel Uribe Tubay
Bogotá
Colombia
Noticias
Recomendadas