La hidroeléctrica en China que altera la rotación de la Tierra

<b>China </b>es conocido por ser el gigante tecnológico, la cuna de la tecnología e innovación. El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/china-extiende-jubilacion-envejecimiento-poblacion-CA7992334 target=_blank>país asiatico</a> cuenta con edificaciones con diseños arquitectónicos únicos, así mismo tiene la capacidad de<b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/asia-enfrenta-desastre-humanitario-293-muertos-89-desaparecidos-inundaciones-FX8033362 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/china-extiende-jubilacion-envejecimiento-poblacion-CA7992334 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a href=https://www.fundacionaquae.org/la-fundacion/></a><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/salud/contaminante-mas-letal-de-atmosfera-como-afecta-salud-ED8041134 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/israel-lanza-ataque-aereo-beirut-capital-libano-una-serie-bombardeos-hezbola-territorio-israeli-XY8032550 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tifon-yagi-vietnam-deja-87-muertos-70-desaparecidos-YF7968537 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a href=https://www.nasa.gov/></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/menor-de-edad-fue-apunalado-shenzhen-sur-de-china-MF8016358 target=_blank></a>