Mundo
30 sep 2024 , 11:55

La hidroeléctrica en China que altera la rotación de la Tierra

La Presa Tres Gargantas afectó la rotación de la tierra, provocando la ralentización del tiempo en el que el planeta se demora en girar sobre sí mismo.

   
  • La hidroeléctrica en China que altera la rotación de la Tierra
    La Presa Tres Gargantas, en China.( AFP )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

China es conocido por ser el gigante tecnológico, la cuna de la tecnología e innovación. El país asiatico cuenta con edificaciones con diseños arquitectónicos únicos, así mismo tiene la capacidad de levantar construcciones gigantescas, tal es el caso de la Presa de las Tres Gargantas, una obra que genera grandes cantidades de energía y ayuda a prevenir inundaciones en la región.

Lea: Asia enfrenta un desastre humanitario: 293 muertos y 89 desaparecidos por las inundaciones

La Presa de las Tres Gargantas, es una planta hidroeléctrica que está ubicada en el curso del río Yangtsé en China, la vía fluvial más grande de ese país. Esta construcción se ha considerado la planta hidroeléctrica más grande del mundo por su extensión y su capacidad, ya que su potencia instalada es de 22 500 MW.

La Fundación Aqua, un colectivo encargado de defender nuevos modelos económicos, sociales y medioambientales sostenibles, menciona que, "al tratarse de una fuente renovable de energía, la presa ha supuesto la reducción de unos 100 millones de toneladas de dióxido de carbono, una cifra que ha ayudado a mejorar la situación de las emisiones en China. También la generación de energía ha contribuido al desarrollo social y económico, ya que ha sido transportada hacia las zonas costeras orientales."

Lea: Israel lanza un ataque aéreo en Beirut, la capital de Líbano, tras a una serie de bombardeos de Hezbolá en territorio israelí

Si bien es cierto esta planta hidroeléctrica ha contribuido a mejorar situaciones ambientales y económicas de China, también ha causado alteraciones en el tiempo mundial. La Presa Tres Gargantas cambió la rotación de la tierra.

IFLScience, una revista de divulgación científica, mencionó que esta obra es "la central hidroeléctrica más grande del mundo, uno de los proyectos de infraestructura más ambiciosos que se han hecho nunca, ha sido capaz de afectar a la rotación de la Tierra".

La presa alteró ligeramente la inercia de la Tierra, un factor que afecta directamente a su rotación, provocando así la ralentización en el tiempo en el que el planeta se demora en girar sobre sí mismo, es decir, que el tiempo durante el día avanzará un poco más lento.

De acuerdo con la NASA, la presa de las Tres Gargantas, ha provocado que la tierra altere su rotación, lo que da como resultado un incremento de 0,06 milésimas de segundo, Aunque es poco, esta afectación provocó que el polo terrestre se desplace unos 2 centímetros.

Lea: Un menor de edad fue apuñalado en Shenzhen, en el sur de China

Temas
China
hidroeléctrica
eje de rotación de la Tierra
central hidroeléctrica
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas