Mundo
12 mar 2024 , 16:12

El influencer Andrew Tate y su hermano son acusados de violación y trata de personas

Redacción

Ambos fueron detenidos por pedido del Gobierno de Reino Unido.

En Rumania fue detenido el exluchador de kickboxing, Andrew Tate, y su hermano por acusaciones de agresión sexual. Las detenciones tuvieron lugar durante la noche del lunes al martes, en relación con cargos que datan de 2012 a 2015, incluyendo acusaciones de agresión sexual que fueron resurgiendo después de haber sido desestimadas por la Fiscalía de la Corona británica, según indica el comunicado.

Tras ser arrestados en su domicilio en Ilfov, en las afueras de Bucarest, fueron trasladados al centro de detención de la Dirección General de la Policía de Bucarest y se espera que comparezcan este martes ante el Tribunal de Apelaciones, según el portavoz informó a EFE.

Los Tate han estado residiendo en Rumanía, donde enfrentan acusaciones de violación y trata de personas en un caso separado.

Bajo estas acusaciones, fueron detenidos en diciembre de 2022 y han estado en prisión preventiva y arresto domiciliario mientras esperan su juicio, cuya fecha aún no ha sido fijada, con la prohibición de abandonar el territorio rumano.

"Este sorpresivo resurgimiento de acusaciones de hace una década ha dejado a los hermanos Tate consternados y profundamente preocupados", dice el comunicado del portavoz de los acusados.

Según confirmó un portavoz de la policía de Hertfordshire por correo electrónico a la Agencia EFE en febrero, Andrew Tate fue arrestado en tres ocasiones en el Reino Unido, acusado de agresión sexual por tres mujeres.

Andrew Tate fue arrestado el 18 de julio de 2015, en relación con una acusación de agresión contra una mujer.

El caso se cerró en 2019, después de que el Servicio de Fiscalía de la Corona británica decidiera no presentar cargos.

Los Tate niegan "categóricamente todas las acusaciones y expresan su profunda decepción por el hecho de que acusaciones tan graves estén resurgiendo sin nuevas pruebas sustanciales", dice el comunicado de este martes.

"Los hermanos Tate afirman que el momento y las circunstancias que rodean el resurgimiento de estas acusaciones plantean serias dudas sobre los motivos detrás de esta acción legal", agrega.

Tate después de incursionar en el kickboxing y participar en el Gran Hermano del Reino Unido, ha ganado notoriedad en Internet compartiendo contenido misógino.

Temas
delincuencia
TikTok
trata de personas
Violencia
influencer
X
