Trump invita a Benjamin Netanyahu a visitar la Casa Blanca

El presidente estadounidense, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/que-son-aranceles-que-trump-busca-imponer-en-ee-uu-y-como-funcionan-DL8692533 target=_blank>Donald Trump</a></b>, ha invitado al primer ministro israelí, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/primer-ministro-israel-insiste-reanudar-ataques-gaza-XC8646725 target=_blank>Benjamín Netanyahu</a></b>, a la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/casa-blanca-anuncia-influencers-podcasters-tendran-sitio-casa-blanca-DG8697467 target=_blank>Casa Blanca</a> el próximo <b>4 de febrero</b>, según informó la oficina del mandatario israelí. <b>Netan</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-biden-iran-israel-BX8110553 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-celebra-y-se-atribuye-merito-del-acuerdo-tregua-en-gaza-AK8628983 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/primer-ministro-israel-insiste-reanudar-ataques-gaza-XC8646725 target=_blank></a>