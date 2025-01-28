EE.UU.
28 ene 2025 , 18:28

Trump invita a Benjamin Netanyahu a visitar la Casa Blanca

El primer ministro israelí será el primer líder mundial en visitar la Casa Blanca durante el segundo mandato de Donald Trump, en medio de tensiones en la Franja de Gaza.

   
    Fotografía de archivo del 28 de enero de 2020 del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump (d), que estrecha la mano del primer ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.( MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha invitado al primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, a la Casa Blanca el próximo 4 de febrero, según informó la oficina del mandatario israelí. Netanyahu será el primer líder mundial en reunirse con Trump durante su segundo mandato presidencial, un gesto que refuerza los lazos entre ambas naciones.

Lea tambien: Trump sugiere que Israel debería atacar las instalaciones nucleares de Irán

La invitación llega en un contexto delicado marcado por una tregua en la Franja de Gaza. Aunque Washington no ha emitido un comunicado oficial al respecto, este encuentro podría abordar temas clave sobre la región. Trump ha destacado anteriormente su compromiso en lograr un alto el fuego en Gaza y se ha atribuido el éxito en la liberación de rehenes israelíes en manos de Hamás.

Netanyahu, quien felicitó rápidamente a Trump tras su victoria electoral, ha sido uno de sus principales aliados internacionales. Por su parte, Trump ha tomado medidas para favorecer al Gobierno israelí, como descongelar un envío de bombas pesadas pausado durante el mandato de Joe Biden y proponer el traslado de palestinos fuera de Gaza.

Lea también: Trump celebra y se atribuye el mérito del acuerdo de tregua en Gaza

La representante interina de EE.UU. ante la ONU, Dorothy Shea, declaró que su país apoya la decisión de Israel de cerrar las oficinas de la UNRWA en Jerusalén Este. Este respaldo contrasta con la postura de Biden, quien defendió la labor de esta agencia, especialmente en Gaza.

Las declaraciones de Shea refuerzan el cambio de enfoque de la administración Trump respecto a Medio Oriente, destacando una posición más alineada con Israel. Netanyahu, con su próxima visita, busca fortalecer esta relación estratégica en medio de tensiones regionales.

Lea también: El primer ministro de Israel advierte que retomará los ataques a Gaza si el acuerdo fracasa

Además, el Gobierno israelí considera esta invitación como un mensaje de apoyo claro hacia sus políticas en Jerusalén Este y Gaza. Este gesto podría tener repercusiones tanto a nivel diplomático como en las políticas de seguridad en la región.

