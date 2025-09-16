EE.UU.
EE. UU. elimina a Colombia de lista de países que combaten al narcotráfico

Estados Unidos eliminó a Afganistán, Bolivia, Birmania, Colombia y a Venezuela de la lista de países que combaten el narcotráfico.

   
    Foto de archivo del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.( Foto de EFE )
La Administración del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, eliminó a Colombia de la lista de países que luchan contra el narcotráfico por haber "incumplido manifiestamente", en el último año, sus obligaciones en virtud de los acuerdos internacionales de antinarcóticos, según un comunicado del Departamento de Estado.

"El cultivo de coca y la producción de cocaína han alcanzado récords históricos bajo la presidencia de Gustavo Petro y sus fallidos intentos de llegar a acuerdos con los grupos narcoterroristas solo han exacerbado la crisis", indicó el Departamento de Estado este lunes.

Junto a Colombia, Estados Unidos excluyó de la lista -por los mismos motivos de “incumplimiento”-a Afganistán, Bolivia, Venezuela y Birmania.

Sobre Colombia, el Departamento de Estado afirma que considerará quitar al país de la lista si el Gobierno de Petro: "Adopta medidas agresivas para erradicar la coca y reducir el tráfico de cocaína, así como para responsabilizar a quienes se benefician de ella".

El comunicado agrega que los países que no "atiendan sus responsabilidades", como lugares de donde se origina y transitan las drogas, "enfrentarán graves consecuencias".

Aun así, el Departamento de Estado insistió en su misiva que sigue considerando como "vital para los intereses nacionales de Estados Unidos" la asistencia a Colombia, así como a Bolivia, Venezuela y Birmania.

Una hora antes, Petro había anunciando durante un consejo de ministros que Estados Unidos los descertificaría de la lucha contra el crimen organizado "después de decenas de muertos, de policías, sobre todo, de soldados, de gente del común tratando de impedir que les llegue la cocaína", afirmó el mandatario colombiano.

La certificación es una evaluación que Estados Unidos hace cada año desde 1986 sobre los esfuerzos antinarcóticos de una veintena de países productores.

Una semana atrás, altos mandos del Ejército y la Policía de Colombia viajaron a Washington D.C. como parte de una estrategia para exponer los esfuerzos del país suramericano en la lucha contra el narcotráfico. En esa ocasión, el general Carlos Fernando Triana, director de la Policía, destacó que en 2024 se incautaron más de 889 toneladas de cocaína.

La descertificación de Colombia afectará la cooperación para enfrentar a carteles como el Clan del Golfo y guerrillas dedicadas al narcotráfico como el Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) y las disidencias de las FARC que no se acogieron al acuerdo de paz de 2016.

