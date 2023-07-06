Mundo
06 jul 2023 , 15:34

El CEO de OceanGate quiso asignar como piloto del sumergible Titán a directora de finanzas en 2018

Redacción

"Me asustó que él quisiera que fuera piloto principal, ya que mi experiencia es en contabilidad", dijo la directora en una entrevista.

    Imagen del sumergible de OceanGate en una expedición.( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Registro

Una exdirectora de finanzas y administración de OceanGate dijo que el CEO de la compañía, Stockton Rush, le pidió en 2018 que se convirtiera en la piloto principal del sumergible Titan, una sugerencia que la llevó a renunciar a su trabajo.

La ex directora, cuyo nombre no fue revelado, habló con The New Yorker sobre su encuentro con Rush.

Rush le preguntó sobre convertirse en la piloto principal del sumergible después de despedir a David Lochridge, quien estaba originalmente elegido para el rol, le dijo al periódico de Nueva York.

Lochridge fue demandado inicialmente por OceanGate en 2018, pero contrademandó a la organización y alegó que fue despedido después de plantear preocupaciones clave sobre el casco del Titán.

Poco después de que Lochridge fuera despedido, Rush le pidió a la directora financiera que reemplazara al piloto. "Me asustó que él quisiera que fuera piloto principal, ya que mi experiencia es en contabilidad", dijo al New Yorker.

Carencia de confianza en el CEO de OceanGate

Ella dijo que "no confiaba" en Rush porque Lochridge ya no trabajaba en OceanGate y renunció a su trabajo tan pronto como encontró un nuevo rol en otro lugar, informó el periódico.

La exdirectora agregó que algunos de los ingenieros de OceanGate eran adolescentes cuando trabajaban para la compañía, mientras que otros tenían poco más de veinte años, informó el New Yorker.

El Titán implosionó el 18 de junio mientras transportaba a cinco personas, incluido Rush, al naufragio del Titanic a unos 3 960 metros bajo el agua.

Rush creía que su sumergible era lo suficientemente sólido como para realizar excursiones al Titanic de manera confiable, y le dijo a un amigo en 2018 que cerraría OceanGate antes de operar un navío inseguro.

Temas
Sumergible
Titanic
titan
OceanGate
Sumergible Titan
Stockton Rush
