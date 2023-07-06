El CEO de OceanGate quiso asignar como piloto del sumergible Titán a directora de finanzas en 2018

Una exdirectora de finanzas y administración de OceanGate dijo que el CEO de la compañía, Stockton Rush, le pidió en 2018 que se convirtiera en la piloto principal del sumergible Titan, una sugerencia que la llevó a renunciar a su trabajo.

La ex directora, cuyo nombre no fue revelado, habló con The New Yorker sobre su encuentro con Rush.

Rush le preguntó sobre convertirse en la piloto principal del sumergible después de despedir a David Lochridge, quien estaba originalmente elegido para el rol, le dijo al periódico de Nueva York.

Le puede interesar: OceanGate suspende operaciones, después de casi tres semanas del incidente del sumergible Titán

Lochridge fue demandado inicialmente por OceanGate en 2018, pero contrademandó a la organización y alegó que fue despedido después de plantear preocupaciones clave sobre el casco del Titán.

Poco después de que Lochridge fuera despedido, Rush le pidió a la directora financiera que reemplazara al piloto. "Me asustó que él quisiera que fuera piloto principal, ya que mi experiencia es en contabilidad", dijo al New Yorker.