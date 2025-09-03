Mundo
03 sep 2025 , 07:08

EE. UU. realiza ejercicios militares en Puerto Rico en medio de tensiones regionales

En medio de la tensión que se ha generado en el Caribe por despliegues navales, Estados Unidos empieza a llevar a cabo ejercicios militares en Puerto Rico.

   
  • EE. UU. realiza ejercicios militares en Puerto Rico en medio de tensiones regionales
    Foto de archivo de soldados estadounidenses llevando a cabo ejercicios militares( Foto de EFE )
Fuente:
El Espectador
Fuente:
CNN
Fuente:
El Colombiano
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Cuerpo de Infantería de Marina de EE. UU. confirmó que miembros de la 22ª Unidad Expedicionaria de Infantería de Marina están llevando a cabo entrenamientos anfibios y operaciones de vuelo al sur de Puerto Rico. Estos ejercicios, que comenzaron el domingo, se dan en un contexto de crecientes tensiones en el Caribe.

El propósito principal de este entrenamiento es "mejorar la preparación y las capacidades de la 22nd MEU" y, al mismo tiempo, fortalecer la relación con la Guardia Nacional de Puerto Rico.

Los ejercicios en la isla coinciden con un despliegue de más de 4,000 infantes de marina y marineros en las aguas que rodean América Latina y el Caribe, una operación dirigida por el Comando Sur de EE. UU. con el objetivo de combatir los cárteles de la droga.

El aumento de la actividad militar generó especulaciones sobre la posible reactivación de antiguas bases militares en Puerto Rico, como la de Roosevelt Roads y en Vieques. Aunque la gobernadora Jenniffer González ha afirmado que no se ha planteado dicha opción, varios grupos políticos y sociales han expresado su fuerte rechazo a esta posibilidad.

Leer más: Trump afirma que EE.UU. atacó a un barco cargado con drogas procedente de Venezuela

Estos movimientos militares han provocado una reacción del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, quien aseguró que "Venezuela vive la mayor amenaza del siglo" y acusó a EE. UU. de buscar un "cambio de régimen" a través de la amenaza militar.

El despliegue de la 22ª Unidad Expedicionaria de Infantería de Marina y del Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group forma parte de un reposicionamiento más amplio de los activos militares de EE. UU. en la región, en línea con los objetivos estratégicos de la nación.

Las autoridades militares de EE. UU. coordinaron los ejercicios con funcionarios del gobierno local de Puerto Rico para asegurar la transparencia y el entendimiento mutuo. Pese a las garantías de las autoridades, el aumento del personal y las aeronaves militares generan preocupación en la población local.

También te puede interesar: Kim Jong-un llega a Pekín para asistir al desfile militar junto a Putin y Xi

Temas
Estados Unidos
militares
Venezuela
militares estadounidenses
Internacional
Donald Trump
Nicolás Maduro
Marco Rubio
Puerto Rico
Noticias
Recomendadas