03 sep 2025 , 13:01

Edmundo González presenta plan de transición para Venezuela con ejes humanitarios, institucionales y económicos

El presidente electo plantea un plan de reconstrucción nacional basado en la atención humanitaria, la reinstitucionalización y la recuperación económica.

   
    Presidente electo de Venezuela Edmundo Gonzáles ( Internet )
El presidente electo de Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, afirmó que “hoy más que nunca necesitamos prepararnos para un tiempo de transición, no solo institucional, sino también moral y social”. Sus declaraciones se dieron durante el foro Venezuela, Memoria y Justicia, realizado en Panamá, según informó EVTV Miami.

González destacó su propuesta de reconstrucción nacional a través del Plan Tierra de Gracia, que recoge la visión de un país libre y democrático. Este proyecto contempla tres ejes prioritarios:

  • Atender la emergencia humanitaria y social que se golpeado a millones de familias
  • Reinstitucionalizar la vida pública para que la justicia y la transparencia sean la norma
  • Abrir las puertas a la recuperación económica que permita el retorno de los venezolanos que se vieron obligados a emigrar.

    “El reto no es únicamente salir de una crisis, sino entrar en una etapa distinta en la cual la justicia y la democracia convivan en equilibrio”, sostuvo el líder opositor. En ese sentido, enfatizó que la responsabilidad de este cambio no depende de una sola persona, sino de la suma de esfuerzos ciudadanos, dentro y fuera del país.

    Finalmente, González subrayó que “Venezuela tiene la fuerza y el talento para renacer”, con el respaldo de la sociedad y de la comunidad internacional. A su juicio, la transición marcará un cambio político y el comienzo de una nueva vida republicana.

