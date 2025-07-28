Mundo
Chile expulsa a 37 extranjeros a Bolivia, Colombia y Ecuador y suma más de 670 en 2025

El Servicio Nacional de Migraciones (Sermig) de Chile informó este domingo de la expulsión de 37 extranjeros con destino a Bolivia, Colombia y Ecuador, con lo que suman 672 las deportaciones durante 2025.

   
    El presidente de Chile, Gabriel Boric.( EFE )
Tenemos el deber de hacer cumplir la ley y garantizar que quienes no respetan las normas, respondan ante la institucionalidad y sean expulsados del país, especialmente en casos que representan un peligro para la seguridad, señaló el director del Servicio Nacional de Migraciones de Chile (Sermig) , Luis Eduardo Thayer, a través de las redes del servicio.

La jefa de la Prefectura de Migraciones y Policía Internacional de la Policía de Investigaciones (PDI), Polly Ureta, explicó en un vídeo-comunicado que los deportados registraban expulsiones vigentes tanto judiciales como administrativas, estas últimas por los delitos de robo, receptación y amenazas, entre otros.

Estas expulsiones son el trabajo de fiscalización permanente que hacen los departamentos y secciones de Migraciones y policía internacional en Chile, añadió Ureta.

Las expulsiones se dan en medio de una grave crisis de seguridad que afecta al país desde 2021 y que ha ido escalando en el último tiempo hasta convertirse en la principal preocupación de la ciudadanía.

Desde que llegó al poder, en marzo de 2022, el presidente Gabriel Boric ha endurecido su discurso contra los extranjeros que cometen delitos en Chile y ha pedido la colaboración de los países de origen de la región para enfrentar este escenario.

