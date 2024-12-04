Mundo
El presidente Gabriel Boric confirma que será padre por primera vez

El presidente de Chile, Gabriel Boric anunció en sus redes sociales que se convertirá en padre.

   
    El presidente de Chile, Gabriel Boric, en una foto de archivo. EFE/ Adriana Thomasa( ADRIANA THOMASA / EFE )
El presidente de Chile, Gabriel Boric, anunció en sus redes sociales que se convertirá en padre. Junto a su pareja, Paula Carrasco, funcionaria del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente, esperan su primer hijo.

En sus cuentas de Instagram, ambos compartieron un post con una foto de la ecografía. En el mensaje, mencionan, “la vida y sus bigbanes. Traerás a junio cada primavera, puntito. En tu espera y siempre, daremos lo mejor de nosotros para que el Chile que te toque vivir sea más justo y feliz. Te amamos”.

Con estas emotivas palabras, el mandatario compartió la noticia con sus más de 1.7 millones de seguidores. Hace unos días, Boric había destacado que su pareja, además de ser funcionaria de Gobierno, es deportista de alto rendimiento y química ambiental.

Boric, de 38 años, será padre por primera vez. La ministra Camila Vallejo comentó en la publicación: “¡Qué hermosa noticia, compañero presidente! Muchas felicidades a ti, a Paula y a toda la familia que recibirá a ‘Baby Puntito’. No me cabe duda de que serás un maravilloso padre”.

