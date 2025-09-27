Mundo
27 sep 2025 , 10:28

750 000 palestinos desplazados de la Ciudad de Gaza en medio de ofensiva, según Israel

Los ataques de este sábado han dejado al menos 26 muertos, mientras el número total de fallecidos desde 2023 supera los 65 900, según las autoridades gazatíes.

   
    Un hombre palestino se pone a cubierto tras un ataque aéreo israelí durante una operación militar en Gaza. ( Mohammed Saber / EFE )
Fuente:
Redes sociales
Fuente:
afp
Fuente:
Infobae
user placeholder

Kenneth Triviño
El Ejército de Israel aseguró este sábado que más de 750 000 palestinos han huido de Ciudad de Gaza hacia el sur en los últimos días, mientras las tropas intensifican su ofensiva contra el enclave.

La cifra fue confirmada por el portavoz militar en árabe, Avichai Adrai, quien señaló que “la ciudad se está vaciando porque los residentes se dan cuenta de que la operación militar se recrudece y moverse hacia el sur es más seguro” en declaraciones recogidas por Europa Press.

Lea: La ONU boicotea a un Netanyahu desafiante, que reitera que no tolerará un Estado palestino

En paralelo, al menos 26 gazatíes murieron este sábado en ataques aéreos israelíes, principalmente contra viviendas familiares en el norte y centro de la Franja, informaron fuentes médicas y de defensa civil.

Palestinos desplazados internos son evacuados al sur de la Franja de Gaza durante una operación militar israelí.
Palestinos desplazados internos son evacuados al sur de la Franja de Gaza durante una operación militar israelí. ( Mohammed Saber / EFE )

El Ejército israelí instó a todos los residentes de la zona de Al Mauasi a trasladarse al sur “lo antes posible” y sumarse a los ya desplazados. Según Adrai, la operación busca “acabar con todos los objetivos de Hamás” en la capital gazatí.

El Ministerio de Sanidad en Gaza, controlado por Hamás, informó que desde el 7 de octubre de 2023 —fecha del ataque inicial de Hamás contra Israel que desató la guerra— al menos 65 926 palestinos han muerto.

Lea: Estados Unidos planea enviar a Israel armas por casi USD 6 000 millones

La autoridad sanitaria agregó que en su último balance incorporó 300 nuevos nombres validados por un comité judicial que revisa los casos de desaparecidos. El viernes, se habían contabilizado 74 muertos adicionales, incluidos 17 que buscaban comida en las inmediaciones de centros de ayuda humanitaria.

La nueva oleada de ataques coincide con los esfuerzos diplomáticos en Nueva York, donde más de 30 países buscan coordinar un plan de sanciones contra Israel y denunciar lo que califican como impunidad del Estado hebreo en Gaza.

