Televisión
24 nov 2025 , 12:05

Miss Noruega denuncia que el Top 10 de Miss Universo fue elegido dos semanas antes de la final

De los pescados a la polémica, Miss Noruega no se queda callada y revela que el Top 10 de Miss Universo fue elegido semanas antes de la Gran Final.

   
  • Miss Noruega denuncia que el Top 10 de Miss Universo fue elegido dos semanas antes de la final
    Miss Noruega en su coronación. ( RRS )
Fuente:
Redes sociales
user placeholder

Kenneth Triviño
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La controversia en torno al certamen Miss Universo 2025 no cesa. A las dudas sobre el sistema de votación se suma ahora una grave acusación: Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland (Miss Noruega) ha asegurado que la lista del Top 10 fue seleccionada por la organización con dos semanas de antelación al evento final.

La final del certamen, celebrada el 21 de noviembre en Tailandia, donde fue coronada la representante de México, Fátima Bosch, ha quedado ensombrecida por las declaraciones de Rødland en un live de Instagram, que rápidamente se viralizaron entre los seguidores.

Lea: ¿Qué pasó con Ariana Grande? Fans de Wicked se muestran preocupados por su cambio físico

"¿Qué sentido tiene competir?"

La modelo noruega relató su experiencia y la decepción que sintieron varias concursantes al enterarse de la supuesta anticipación en la toma de decisiones:

Quote

“Ya habían elegido su Top 10 antes de la final, como 15 días antes. Así que todos nos sentimos muy decepcionados cuando nos enteramos. Era como: ‘¿Qué sentido tiene competir si la organización de Miss Universo ya ha tomado una decisión?’”, afirmó Leonora.

Miss Noruega explicó que la información sobre esta supuesta lista preseleccionada circuló entre algunas delegadas días antes de la gala, aunque no especificó cuántas participantes estaban al tanto ni cómo se habría filtrado la lista.

Lea: Miss Jamaica es internada en UCI tras fuerte caída del escenario de Miss Universo

La acusación implica que la decisión final pudo haberse tomado fuera del panel de jueces, que incluía a figuras como la Miss Universo 2020 Andrea Meza y el presentador Ismael Cala, antes de la etapa de evaluación en traje de baño, entrevista y gala.

El Top 12 y las críticas a la organización

Las declaraciones de Rødland cobran especial relevancia dado que el Top 10 final estuvo, efectivamente, integrado por varias de las candidatas que se manejaban como favoritas desde el inicio del concurso.

El Top 12 de la gala estuvo compuesto por delegadas de:

  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Cuba
  • Guadalupe
  • México
  • Puerto Rico
  • Venezuela
  • China
  • Filipinas
  • Tailandia
  • Malta
  • Costa de Marfil

    • Las redes sociales han manifestado una creciente desconfianza hacia los resultados, incrementada por los recientes cambios en el sistema de elección y las controversias paralelas, como la renuncia de Miss Costa de Marfil, Olivia Yacé, y las acusaciones de presunto fraude que han rodeado a la nueva reina.

    Lea: ¿Quién es Miss Universe Latina? la candidata que desata la polémica en el mundo hispano

    Hasta el momento, la organización Miss Universo no ha emitido una declaración oficial para responder a las contundentes acusaciones de la representante de Noruega.

    Temas
    Entretenimiento
    Gente
    corrupción
    Televisión
    Miss Universo
    certamen de belleza
    espectáculo
    reina de belleza
    pasarela
    Mundo
    Noticias
    Recomendadas