07 mar 2025 , 16:47

¡Semana de emociones en Ecuavisa! María la del Barrio y Amor y Castigo llegan a todas nuestras pantallas

Dos grandes clásicos de la televisión se estrenan, mientras un episodio cargado de drama sacude la trama de tu novela favorita.

   
    María la del Barrio (izquierda) Amor y Castigo (Derecha)( Internet )
Ecuavisa se prepara para una semana de telenovelas inolvidable, con dos estrenos que prometen conquistar a la audiencia con historias de amor, venganza y sacrificio. María la del Barrio y Amor y Castigo llegan con todo el drama que los fanáticos aman, ofreciendo personajes icónicos, tramas envolventes y emociones a flor de piel.

Estrenos imperdibles en la pantalla de Ecuavisa

Este lunes 10 de marzo, la pantalla se llena de emociones con dos producciones inolvidables:

María la del Barrio, el clásico protagonizado por Thalía y Fernando Colunga, regresa para hacer vibrar a los espectadores. La historia de María, una joven humilde que enfrenta el desprecio, la traición y el amor en un mundo de riqueza y poder, sigue siendo una de las más queridas de la televisión. Soraya Montenegro, una de las villanas más memorables, también estará de vuelta con su inconfundible intensidad.

Thalía interpretando a María la del Barrio.
Thalía interpretando a María la del Barrio. ( Internet )

Amor y Castigo llega para atrapar a la audiencia con una trama llena de pasión, sufrimiento y redención. Esta historia explora los límites del amor y la venganza, con personajes que se debaten entre el deseo de justicia y el peso de su pasado. Cada capítulo promete sorpresas y giros inesperados que mantendrán a todos al filo de su asiento.

Personajes de la novela Amor y castigo. Savaş Baldar y Yasemin.
Personajes de la novela Amor y castigo. Savaş Baldar y Yasemin. ( Internet )

¡No te pierdas esta semana de estrenos en Ecuavisa! Vive cada emoción con historias que han marcado generaciones y que siguen cautivando a miles de espectadores.

