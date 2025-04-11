Música
VTubers, ídolos digitales japonesas que conquistan Hollywood

Las estrellas virtuales japonesas, como Mori Calliope, conquistan escenarios occidentales con tecnología holográfica y millones de fans, impulsando un mercado en auge que promete revolucionar el entretenimiento global.

   
    Periodistas entrevistan a la VTuber Mori Calliope, interactuando con ella a través de una interfaz en pantalla que muestra el avatar animado de la intérprete, en una tienda temporal de Hololive en el centro comercial Beverly Center en Los Ángeles, California, el 27 de febrero de 2025.( AFP )
En una sala de conciertos abarrotada en Hollywood, miles de aficionados están en trance. Pero la estrella en el escenario no existe, solo se trata de una VTuber, fenómeno virtual creado en Japón para conquistar el mundo.

La cantante Mori Calliope, que cobra vida en el escenario mediante una ilusión holográfica, representa una nueva generación de artistas muy reales que, sin embargo, frente a su público, son 100 % virtuales.

Esta diva digital de cabello rosa pertenece a una agencia de talentos con sede en Tokio, que aspira a exportar sus VTubers a todo el mundo.

Quote

"No me gustan la mayoría de los streamers, pero cuando descubrí a los VTubers, pensé que eso sí era lo mío. Parecen personajes de 'anime'", explica Luigi Galvan, uno de los 4 000 aficionados presentes en el concierto en Los Ángeles.

El mercado del VTubing, antes considerado un nicho, podría generar el equivalente a USD 4 000 millones al año a nivel mundial en 2030, frente a los 1 350 millones de 2024.

Una de las claves de este éxito radica en la identidad visual de los VTubers, que utilizan una tecnología que captura el movimiento, lo que ofrece una experiencia más realista.

Durante las transmisiones en vivo de estos ídolos en 2D, los espectadores hacen donaciones. Algunos gastan cientos de dólares para destacar sus mensajes y llamar la atención de su VTuber favorito.

Consultada bajo su forma de avatar, Calliope considera que el mercado estadounidense está listo para el VTubing.

Quote

"Hace unos años creía que no, pero últimamente soy más optimista", explica a la AFP la estrella, que cuenta con 2,5 millones de suscriptores en YouTube

Crecimiento exponencial

Calliope prefiere los atuendos negros de estilo gótico, que contrastan con su cabello rosa.

Adoptar un alter ego significa que "la gente empieza a verte y apreciarte por lo que realmente eres", más allá de la edad o el físico, lo que permite que los talentos de los VTubers —ya sean músicos, jugadores o narradores— se expresen plenamente, indica.

En la sala del Hollywood Palladium la multitud agita varitas luminosas rosas para animar a Calliope, que presenta su primer concierto en el extranjero, organizado por Hololive, una marca gestionada por la agencia de VTubers, Cover Corp.

La empresa, que cotiza en bolsa, domina el mercado global del VTubing, representando a más de 80 ídolos virtuales, de los cuales casi la mitad se expresan principalmente en inglés, como Calliope.

En YouTube los personajes de Hololive acumulan en total 80 millones de suscriptores. Pero el dominio japonés podría enfrentarse a una feroz competencia por parte de Corea del Sur, advierte Motoaki Tanigo, director general de Cover Corp.

"Los aspirantes a cantantes de K-pop ya son profesionales", lo que convierte al país en una potencial mina de oro de futuros VTubers, subraya.

Los VTubers surcoreanos "tienen buenas posibilidades de crecer de forma exponencial", ya que el público estadounidense prefiere artistas con experiencia. En Japón, en cambio, los aficionados suelen apreciar a los ídolos novatos, afirma.

Tanigo se niega a comentar la estrategia de la empresa en China, tema sensible desde que una YouTuber virtual de Hololive provocó la ira del público chino al referirse por error a Taiwán como un país.

Tanigo excluye "por principio" utilizar tecnología de inteligencia artificial generativa para crear nuevos talentos virtuales.

Quote

"Este negocio se basa en el deseo de los aficionados de apoyar a alguien por su talento artístico excepcional. Se sentirían confundidos sin saber realmente qué o a quién están apoyando", detalla.

Para existir en este mundo tan competitivo, algunos VTubers llevan sus límites al extremo, presentando programas en directo casi sin pausa para ampliar su audiencia.

"Eso puede parecer explotación", comenta Takeshi Okamoto, profesor de estudios de medios en la universidad Kindai de Japón.

Aun así, Okamoto, que tiene su propio 'alter ego' VTuber con apariencia de zombi, ve un futuro brillante para el sector.

Quote

"Para el metaverso, por ejemplo, podría llegar un día en el que sea normal vivir como avatares y nuestras vidas podrían entonces fusionarse más fácilmente con las de las estrellas VTubers", destaca.

