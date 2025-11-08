Música
Shakira desata emoción en el norte de Quito

El esperado retorno de la cantante convoca a miles de seguidores, en una fecha que marca la llegada del Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour al país.

   
    Quiscos con productos de Shakira. ( Foto: Jhoel Banegas. )
Shakira hará historia hoy en Ecuador. Después de 22 años de haber pisado la capital del Ecuador, y 8 de haberse presentado en Guayaquil, la artista colombiana se encontrará la noche del 8 de noviembre con un público que ansiaba su regreso.

El concierto será en el Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, y desde la mañana se siente la energía y emoción de los ecuatorianos por ver a la cantante. En la Avenida Naciones Unidas se observa a vendedores ambulantes con pelucas moradas, camisetas, sacos y bandanas con el rostro de la artista o el nombre del tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Esperan ayudar a uniformar a los fanáticos para que dentro del estadio haya una experiencia inolvidable.

Mujer vendiendo merch de Shakira.
Mujer vendiendo merch de Shakira. ( Foto: Jhoel Banegas )

Desde el viernes, las personas se aglomeraban en los puntos de canjeo para obtener sus entradas. Esta mañana el escenario es el mismo, largas filas se juntan en el Centro Comercial Iñaquito. "Estoy aquí desde la mañana, ahora una fila, comer algo y después otra fila", dice Andreina Quinde, llena de emoción. Ella vino desde Esmeraldas, pero no está sola, es una de los miles de fanáticos que vinieron de distintas ciudades de todo el país para poder vivir el concierto en persona.

"Va a ser una experiencia increíble", dice Karina García. "Mi cumpleaños es en diciembre, entonces este es un regalo adelantado". Según la boletería, ayer se canjearon alrededor 15 000 entradas, y este sábado faltan alrededor de 1 500 para cerrar el aforo. Con las calles cerradas, se observan a los primeros fanáticos haciendo la fila de ingreso para no perderse ni un segundo del espectáculo, a pesar de que las puertas se abren desde las 16:30.

Fanática mostrando su camiseta del Tour.
Fanática mostrando su camiseta del Tour. ( Foto: Jhoel Banegas )

El concierto forma parte del Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, el más ambicioso de Shakira en más de una década, marca su regreso a los escenarios con una producción renovada y un repertorio que combina sus éxitos clásicos con los temas de su último álbum. La gira arrancó en Estados Unidos, donde pasó por ciudades como Los Ángeles, Miami, Nueva York, Chicago y Dallas con entradas agotadas. Tras ese tramo inicial, Shakira prepara su salto a Latinoamérica con fechas ya anunciadas en México, Colombia, Argentina y Chile, y ahora Ecuador.


