¿Qué pasó con Jennifer López? Tienda de lujo en Estambul le deniega la entrada

En redes sociales circulan rumores que apuntan a que los guardias no reconocieron a la artista o que, supuestamente, su vestimenta no cumplía con las normas de recato de la sociedad musulmana . Sin embargo, la realidad parece ir más allá de esas especulaciones.

Aunque en redes sociales se han planteado teorías bastante extravagantes, la realidad es mucho más sencilla de lo que parece.

Según informó el medio local Türkiye Today, la tienda se encontraba a plena capacidad, por lo que el guardia le impidió el paso. Lejos de molestarse, la intérprete de Can’t Get Enough respondió con una sonrisa y un simple “Vale, no hay problema” antes de retirarse..

Aunque el personal la invitó a regresar más tarde, López prefirió continuar su recorrido por otras boutiques de lujo, como Celine y Beymen.