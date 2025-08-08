Música
08 ago 2025 , 11:26

¿Qué pasó con Jennifer López? Tienda de lujo en Estambul le deniega la entrada

El hecho sucedió en uno de los distritos más lujosos de Estambul, la ciudad más grande de Turquía.

   
    JLo en su presentación en Turquía. ( RRSS )
Jennifer López vivió un inesperado episodio durante su reciente visita a Estambul, Turquía, como parte de su gira por varios países de Europa y Asia.

La cantante y actriz de 56 años, que se encontraba de compras en la ciudad un día antes de su presentación en el Festival de Estambul, intentó ingresar a una tienda de Chanel, pero el personal de seguridad le negó el acceso.

En redes sociales circulan rumores que apuntan a que los guardias no reconocieron a la artista o que, supuestamente, su vestimenta no cumplía con las normas de recato de la sociedad musulmana. Sin embargo, la realidad parece ir más allá de esas especulaciones.

La gira de JLo terminará en Cerdeña, Italia.
La gira de JLo terminará en Cerdeña, Italia. ( RRSS )

¿Por qué no dejaron entrar a JLo a la tienda?

Aunque en redes sociales se han planteado teorías bastante extravagantes, la realidad es mucho más sencilla de lo que parece.

Según informó el medio local Türkiye Today, la tienda se encontraba a plena capacidad, por lo que el guardia le impidió el paso. Lejos de molestarse, la intérprete de Can’t Get Enough respondió con una sonrisa y un simple “Vale, no hay problema” antes de retirarse..

Aunque el personal la invitó a regresar más tarde, López prefirió continuar su recorrido por otras boutiques de lujo, como Celine y Beymen.

@purepeople 🛍️✨ Jennifer Lopez en virée shopping à Istanbul avant son concert événement Ce week-end, Jennifer Lopez a été aperçue dans les boutiques de luxe du centre commercial İstinye Park, à Istanbul, quelques heures avant de monter sur scène au Festival Park Yenikapı. Look décontracté mais toujours glam, la star internationale a pris le temps de flâner dans les enseignes les plus prestigieuses, à la veille d’un show très attendu par ses fans turcs. #JenniferLopez #Istanbul #IstinyePark #FestivalParkYenikapi #ShoppingTime #ConcertVibes #Purepeople #bestimage ♬ son original - Purepeople

El 5 de agosto, un día después de su paseo por las tiendas, López se presentó en el Parque del Festival Yenikapi como parte de su gira Up All Night: Live in 2025, que finalizará el 12 de agosto en Cerdeña, Italia.

Tras concluir los conciertos, la artista se enfocará en el estreno de El beso de la mujer araña, musical cinematográfico dirigido por Bill Condon y basado en la obra de Terrence McNally y en la novela de Manuel Puig. La cinta, que ya debutó en el Festival de Sundance, llegará a los cines el 10 de octubre, con Diego Luna y Tonatiuh Elizarraraz como coprotagonistas.

