Música
06 feb 2024 , 22:26

Katy Perry y Gloria Gaynor estarán en Brasil para el festival Rock in Rio 2024

user placeholder

EFE

Las artistas se presentarán el 20 de septiembre, día que estará dedicado a las mujeres en la ciudad del Rock.

  • Katy Perry y Gloria Gaynor estarán en Brasil para el festival Rock in Rio 2024
    La cantante Katy Perry, en una fotografía de archivo. ( JAMES ROSS / EFE )
Fuente:
EFE

La organización de Rock in Rio 2024 anunció este martes, 6 de febrero, a las cantantes estadounidense Katy Perry y Gloria Gaynor para la próxima edición del festival internacional. Tendrá lugar en Río de Janeiro, la ciudad que lo vio nacer 40 años atrás.

Las artistas se presentarán el 20 de septiembre, día que estará dedicado a las mujeres en la ciudad del Rock. Esta será la tercera participación de Perry en el festival, pues la intérprete de éxitos 'Hot N' Cold', 'Roar' y 'Dark Horse' ya se había presentado en Río de Janeiro en 2011 y en 2015, con las giras 'California Dreams' y 'Prismatic World Tour'.

LEA: Casi 30 años después de la muerte de Selena Quintanilla, su asesina, Yolanda Saldívar, hace una impactante confesión

Para Gloria Gaynor, la artista que volvió I will survive un éxito mundial en los años 80, será la primera vez que se presente en Rock in Rio.

Rock in Rio 2024

El festival musical tendrá lugar los días 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 y 22 de septiembre de 2024. Entre los artistas internacionales confirmados para este año en Río de Janeiro están Ed Sheeran, Joss Stone e Imagine Dragons.

Entre los brasileños se encuentran: Ivette Sangalo, Lulu Santos, Iza, Gloria Groove, Os Paralamas do Sucesso y Luísa Sonza.

Le puede interesar: Greeciy pone fin a una interrogante sobre su relación: ¿quién gana más, ella o Mike Bahía?

Desde el primer festival de Rock in Río, que tuvo lugar en 1985 en Río de Janeiro, ya han sido 22 ediciones, con la participación de más de 3 800 artistas, 11,2 millones de espectadores y más de 130 días de magia.

Temas
internacionales
festival musical
artistas
cantantes
Brasil
Río
Noticias
Recomendadas