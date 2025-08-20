Ernesto Barajas, voz de Enigma Norteño, es asesinado en México

La oficina de management y booking del artista, <b>Tanto Líder</b>, confirmó la noticia a <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.billboard.com/espanol/noticias/ernesto-barajas-lider-de-enigma-norteno-asesinado-en-mexico-1236047856/ target=_blank>Billboard Español</a>. El ataque armado también dejó a otras dos personas heridas, según informó el diario <b>El Universal.</b> <b>L</b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/quien-es-abigail-lalama-tiktoker-acusa-expareja-filtrar-video-intimo-YG9954919 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>