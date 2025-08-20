Música
20 ago 2025 , 10:25

Ernesto Barajas, voz de Enigma Norteño, es asesinado en México

El vocalista de Enigma Norteño fue asesinado en Zapopan por presuntos nexos con el Cartel de Sinaloa.

   
    Ernesto Barajas fue vocalista de Enigma Norteño desde su fundación. ( RRSS )
El mundo de la música regional mexicana está de luto. Ernesto Barajas, líder y vocalista del grupo Enigma Norteño, fue asesinado a tiros el martes 19 de agosto en un estacionamiento del municipio de Zapopan, Jalisco.

El cantante, originario de Sinaloa, tenía 38 años. Autoridades locales investigan si el ataque podría estar relacionado con presuntas amenazas del crimen organizado, entre ellas, el Cartel de Sinaloa.

Integrantes actuales de Enigma Norteño.
Integrantes actuales de Enigma Norteño. ( RRS )

La oficina de management y booking del artista, Tanto Líder, confirmó la noticia a Billboard Español. El ataque armado también dejó a otras dos personas heridas, según informó el diario El Universal.

Barajas alcanzó notoriedad en la escena regional con los narcocorridos de Enigma Norteño, agrupación que dedicó gran parte de su repertorio a personajes ligados al Cártel de Sinaloa. Entre sus temas más populares se encuentran:

  • Los Lujos el R.
  • El Flaquito.
  • Quemándose un Gallito (El Rambo).
  • Álbum JGL.

    • La popularidad del grupo se vio constantemente cruzada por las tensiones con autoridades y cárteles rivales.

    En 2023, El Financiero reportó que una narcomanta firmada presuntamente por el CJNG (Cartel Jalisno Nueva Generación) obligó a cancelar un concierto en Rosarito, Baja California:

    Quote

    “Ernesto Barajas, vocalista de Enigma Norteño, deja de sentirte protegido por las hermanas Aquiles y Rana, aquí no vas a venir a cantar corridos de tu bandera. La Baja tiene dueño. Atte. CJNG”, decía el mensaje.

    Ernesto Barajas tenía 38 años al momento de su muerte.
    Ernesto Barajas tenía 38 años al momento de su muerte. ( RRSS )

    Además, Enigma Norteño fue uno de los grupos más afectados por la prohibición de interpretar corridos en diversos estados de México. En mayo pasado, durante una entrevista con Telemundo, Barajas criticó estas medidas:

    Quote

    “En mi punto de vista, para mí es algo que no tiene nada que ver una canción, un corrido, con lo que está sucediendo en México”.

