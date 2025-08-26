Videojuegos
26 ago 2025

Gorillaz llega al universo de Fortnite con estilo y buena música

La reconocida banda virtual, Gorillaz, llegó al popular videojuego Fortnite con una gran variedad de contenido.

   
    Portada de lo que será la colaboración entre Fortnite y Gorillaz( Foto de Epic Games )
Fuente:
AS
Redacción
Una sorpresa más por parte de Epic Games. Ahora con la llegada de la reconocida banda británica Gorillaz. La colaboración, que fue la gran novedad de la nueva temporada de Fortnite Festival, ya está disponible e incluye skins, instrumentos musicales, accesorios y algunas de las canciones más icónicas del grupo.

La nueva temporada de Fortnite Festival se estrenó este 26 de agosto. Los jugadores en Ecuador y otros países de Latinoamérica ya puede acceder al nuevo contenido. El lanzamiento incluyó a los cuatro miembros de la banda: 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals y Russel Hobbs, quienes ahora forman parte del extenso universo del juego.

Los fanáticos de Gorillaz tienen la posibilidad de conseguir los nuevos artículos a través de dos vías. Los skins de Noodle y 2-D están disponibles en la tienda de objetos, ya sea de forma individual o en un paquete que también incluye sus instrumentos y canciones como DARE. Por su parte, los skins de Murdoc Niccals y Russel Hobbs se obtienen a través del nuevo Pase de Festival.

La temporada, que tiene como eje la estética de Plastic Beach, el tercer álbum de la banda, tiene un costo de 1400 paVos. Al comprarlo, los jugadores desbloquean de manera automática el atuendo de Russel, y pueden conseguir a Murdoc como recompensa final al completar el pase.

La llegada de Gorillaz a Fortnite subraya el interés del juego consolidarse como un metaverso y no solo como un battle royale. La banda, que siempre se mantuvo cerca de los medios y en el centro de la cultura pop, se une a otros artistas como Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande que son parte del universo de Fortnite.

Los integrantes de Gorillaz llegan al universo de Fortnite
Los integrantes de Gorillaz llegan al universo de Fortnite ( Foto de Epic Games )

