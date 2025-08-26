Gorillaz llega al universo de Fortnite con estilo y buena música

Una sorpresa más por parte de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/epic-games target=_blank>Epic Games</a></b>. Ahora con la <b>llegada de la reconocida banda británica Gorillaz</b>. La colaboración, que fue la gran novedad de la nueva temporada de <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/search?q=fortnite+ecuavisa&amp;oq=fortnite+ecuavisa&amp;gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQABiABDIICAIQABgWGB4yCAgDEAAYFhgeMggIBBAAGBYYHjIICAUQABgWGB4yCAgGEAAYFhgeMggIBxAAGBYYHjIICAgQABgWGB4yCAgJEAAYFhge0gEJMTE4ODlqMGo0qAIAsAIA&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8 target=_blank>Fortnite</a></b> Festival, ya está<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/gaming/manga-vinland-saga-llega-a-final-DM9871234 target=_blank></a></b>