Murió Brian Murphy, querido actor de la década de los 70

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/no-creeras-cual-actor-mas-rico-mundo-lista-ranking-JX8660874 target=_blank>actor</a> británico Brian Murphy,<b> conocido por series televisivas de la década de los pasados años 70</b> como 'Un hombre en casa' (Man About The House) o 'George and Mildred' (Los Roper), <b>ha fallecido a</b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/julien-arnold-murio-escenario-teatro-canada-FA8389117 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/infarto-mato-actor-surcoreano-kdramas-park-min-jae-32-anos-XF8412918 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/actor-tom-welling-smallville-arrestado-mugshot-viraliza-FM8709755 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>