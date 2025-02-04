Murió Brian Murphy, querido actor de la década de los 70

El actor británico Brian Murphy, conocido por series televisivas de la década de los pasados años 70 como 'Un hombre en casa' (Man About The House) o 'George and Mildred' (Los Roper), ha fallecido a los 92 años en su casa del condado de Kent, en el sureste de Inglaterra, informaron este martes medios locales.

Murphy, que falleció en su domicilio el domingo, había trabajado estrechamente con la directora de teatro Joan Littlewood desde los inicios de su carrera.

Más recientemente, apareció en episodios del drama médico de la BBC 'Holby City', el programa de 'sketches' 'The Catherine Tate Show' y la comedia de la cadena ITV 'Benidorm', así como en el programa de comedia 'Last of the Summer Wine', recuerda la BBC.

Rindiendo homenaje a su "talento y humanidad", el amigo y agente de Murphy, Thomas Bowington, lo describió como un "hombre alegre y profundamente bondadoso", añade la cadena.

Murphy había estado filmando una comedia antes de Navidad y tenía previsto empezar la producción de una película en junio en la que actuaría junto a Linda Regan como marido y mujer.

Bowington dijo que Regan todavía planeaba protagonizar la película, pero que "primero tendrían que tomarse un respiro" antes de elegir a su coprotagonista, ya que, dijo, "Brian no es fácilmente reemplazable".

Según el agente, Murphy había desarrollado un dolor en la espalda hace unas tres semanas y, tras hacerse una revisión médica, los doctores le dijeron que tenía cáncer en la columna y los hombros.

Murphy conoció a su mujer en 1990 cuando protagonizaron una obra juntos como marido y mujer, y se casaron en 1995.