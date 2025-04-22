Cine
22 abr 2025 , 17:25

La conmovedora experiencia de Jonathan Pryce al interpretar al Papa Francisco en la película de Netflix Los dos papas

El actor galés compartió cómo su papel como el Papa Francisco en la película le dejó una profunda reflexión espiritual, marcando su carrera y su vida.

   
  • La conmovedora experiencia de Jonathan Pryce al interpretar al Papa Francisco en la película de Netflix Los dos papas
    Fotografía de el actor Jonathan Pryce durante el programa Good Morining America ( Internet )
Fuente:
Infobae
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Jonathan Pryce calificó su experiencia interpretando al Papa Francisco en Los dos papas como espiritual. A pesar de no ser católico, el actor reveló que este papel le permitió conectar con una dimensión interior que no había explorado previamente, llevando a una profunda reflexión sobre la fe, la humanidad y el compromiso social del pontífice argentino.

Lea: Cónclave, la película que retrata cómo es la elección de un papa

  • La conmovedora grabación de la misa en la Villa 21
    • Fotografía de Jonathan Pryce interpretando al Papa Francisco.
    Fotografía de Jonathan Pryce interpretando al Papa Francisco. ( Internet )

    Una de las experiencias más significativas para el actor fue grabar una misa en la Villa 21 de Buenos Aires, una de las zonas más vulnerables de la ciudad. Allí, Pryce se sintió profundamente tocado al calzar los zapatos ortopédicos del arzobispo Bergoglio, lo que le permitió entender el compromiso del Papa Francisco con los más pobres y su caminar junto a ellos. Esta experiencia, marcada por el encuentro con personas reales que alguna vez escucharon las homilías de Bergoglio, fue uno de los momentos más impactantes de su carrera.

  • El acto simbólico de la bendición final

    • En los últimos días del rodaje en Buenos Aires, un sacerdote que había trabajado con la producción y que había conocido personalmente al Papa Francisco, se acercó a Pryce para bendecirlo. El actor, quien no había recibido una bendición desde su bautizo, calificó este momento como uno de los más emocionantes y conmovedores de su vida, resaltando la conexión espiritual que la película le permitió experimentar.

    Jonathan Pryce, quien encarnó al Papa Francisco en la exitosa película de Netflix Los dos papas, compartió su conmovedora experiencia de cómo este papel lo llevó a explorar su fe y reflexión personal, conectando con la dimensión espiritual del personaje y con los aspectos humanos de la vida del Papa Francisco.

    Lea también: ¿Los reconocerías hoy? El sorprendente antes y después del elenco de La Pasión de Cristo

    Temas
    Entretenimiento
    Cine
    películas
    Netflix
    vaticano
    papa Franciso
    Mejor película
    Papa Francisco
    Jonathan Pryce
    Reino Unido
    Noticias
    Recomendadas