Política
22 abr 2025 , 12:46

El presidente Daniel Noboa viajará al funeral del papa Francisco con una delegación

El mandatario viajará con una delegación para estar presente en el funeral del papa Francisco, que se realizará en la Ciudad del Vaticano el sábado 26 de abril.

   
    Imagen del presidente Daniel Noboa junto al Papa Francisco el 13 de mayo de 2024.( Flickr/Presidencia de la República )
La Cancillería del Ecuador informó que el presidente Daniel Noboa viajará al funeral de Estado del papa Francisco, que tendrá lugar el sábado 26 de abril.

Lo hará junto a una delegación que aún está siendo conformada, y será anunciada mediante un Decreto Ejecutivo próximamente.

Este martes, Noboa declaró tres días de duelo nacional por el fallecimiento del papa Francisco, el primer pontífice latinoamericano, que será recordado por su sencillez y por su cercanía con los pueblos más vulnerables, según indicó la Secretaría General de Comunicación de la Presidencia.

Durante estos días, la bandera de Ecuador permanecerá izada a media asta en todos los edificios públicos y privados, tanto civiles como militares.

El funeral, a la que está prevista que asistan decenas de jefes de Estado, será el sábado 26 de abril a las 10:00 (03:00 hora ecuatoriana) en la plaza de San Pedro de la Ciudad del Vaticano.

Estará oficiada por el decano del colegio cardenalicio, Giovanni Battista Re. Después, el féretro será trasladado a la basílica de Santa María la Mayor para ser enterrado, según dejó escrito el pontífice argentino en su testamento.

