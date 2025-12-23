Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados llega a los cines de Ecuador este 25 de diciembre

La <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/esta-es-cifra-millonaria-gana-mariah-carey-all-i-want-for-christmas-is-you-IM10589991 target=_blank>navidad </a>llega con <b>risas garantizadas</b> y <b>una dosis de aventura submarina</b>. Este <b>25 de diciembre</b> se estrena en todos los <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/steven-spielberg-vuelve-ciencia-ficcion-presenta-disclosure-day-OD10570934 target=_blank>cines </a>del país <i>Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados</i>,<i> </i>una nueva<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/tres-datos-debe-saber-sobre-avatar-fuego-cenizas-JM10580292 target=_blank></a>