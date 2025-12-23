Cine
Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados llega a los cines de Ecuador este 25 de diciembre

El personaje más querido del océano vuelve a la pantalla grande este 25 de diciembre con Bob Esponja: En búsqueda de los pantalones cuadrados, una aventura llena de humor, emoción y espíritu familiar.

   
    Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados.( Cortesía )
La navidad llega con risas garantizadas y una dosis de aventura submarina. Este 25 de diciembre se estrena en todos los cines del país Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados, una nueva película que marca el esperado regreso del icónico personaje de Fondo de Bikini a la pantalla grande.

En esta historia, Bob Esponja decide demostrar que ya es capaz de enfrentar otro tipo de desafíos. Para lograrlo, se embarca en una misión tan arriesgada como inesperada: seguir al legendario Holandés Errante. Lo que comienza como un impulso de valentía se transforma en una travesía épica que lo lleva a un rincón del océano del que nadie había regresado para contarlo.

La película combina humor irreverente, amistad, misterio y una narrativa cargada de nostalgia, pensada para conquistar tanto a quienes crecieron con el personaje como a nuevas generaciones. Una experiencia ideal para disfrutar en familia y salir del cine con una sonrisa.

Desde hace más de dos décadas, Bob Esponja ha contado con la voz de Luis Carreño en Latinoamérica, consolidándose como uno de los personajes más querido de la región y manteniendo su vigencia a través del tiempo, las redes sociales y las nuevas audiencias.

La cinta está dirigida por Derek Drymon, con guion de Pam Brady y Matt Lieberman, y una historia desarrollada por Marc Ceccarelli, Kaz y Pam Brady. El elenco incluye a Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, además de George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Regina Hall y Mark Hamill.

