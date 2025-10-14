UFC
UFC 322: Michael Morales podría pelear contra Sean Brady, número dos del peso wélter

El peleador ecuatoriano Michael Morales tendría su próximo reto en el octágono el sábado 15 de noviembre, cuando se enfrente al estadounidense Sean Brady en el evento UFC 322, que se realizará en la ciudad de Nueva York.

   
    Michael Morales, peleador ecuatoriano.( UFC )
El combate se perfila como uno de los más relevantes en la cartelera, ya que pondrá frente a frente a dos de los mejores exponentes del peso wélter.

Brady ocupa actualmente el segundo lugar del ranking de la división, mientras que Morales, con un récord perfecto de 18-0, se encuentra en el octavo puesto y busca consolidarse como una amenaza real al título.

A sus 25 años, Morales ha demostrado una evolución constante dentro del UFC y es considerado una de las promesas más sólidas del circuito. Su potencial ha captado la atención de los expertos, y un triunfo ante un rival de la talla de Brady lo colocaría directamente en la conversación por una futura pelea por el cinturón de las 170 libras.

De confirmarse oficialmente el combate, será sin duda una oportunidad crucial para el ecuatoriano, quien podría dar el salto definitivo al top 5 del ranking wélter y seguir haciendo historia para el MMA de Ecuador en la élite mundial.

