UFC
17 may 2025 , 20:31

Michael Morales: "¡Mamá, esta victoria es para ti! nos vamos con este triunfo a Ecuador, estoy agradecido por ser tu hijo"

El peleador ecuatoriano Michael Morales ganó por la vía del nocaut técnico a Gilbert Burns y está invicto 18-0 dentro de las 170 libras.

   
    Katty Hurtado, madre de Michael Morales.( UFC )
Luego del triunfo, Morales habló y analizó su futuro: "fue un trabajo muy fuerte, todas las peleas son duras, estaba nervioso, se hizo el trabajo, soy mano pesada, mi mamá me lo dijo, se acabó en el primer asalto, se lo dedico a todo el Ecuador y a mi mamá que está aquí".

Virando la página, Morales sabe que cada reto es más complejo que el anterior, pero está listo para todo: "siempre estuve alerta, desde que entré a la UFC sabía que me iba a enfrentar a puros tiburones, todos me quieren arrancar la cabeza pero sigo aquí, está escrito, vine por el cinturón, quiero pelear por el título".

Mamá, esta victoria es para ti!, quiero que estés orgulloso de mí, nos vamos con este triunfo a Ecuador, estoy agradecido por ser tu hijo", cerró Morales señalando a su madre presente en las gradas.

Con el triunfo, Morales ingresará al top 10 de las 170 libras, y podría tener una pelea a futuro por el título.

