Michael Morales: "¡Mamá, esta victoria es para ti! nos vamos con este triunfo a Ecuador, estoy agradecido por ser tu hijo"

El peleador ecuatoriano Michael Morales ganó por la vía del nocaut técnico a Gilbert Burns y está invicto 18-0 dentro de las 170 libras. Luego del triunfo, Morales habló y analizó su futuro: