25 sep 2025 , 10:44

Juleisy Angulo, campeona mundial de jabalina, ya piensa en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos

La campeona mundial de jabalina, Juleisy Angulo, ofreció una rueda de prensa tras llegar de Tokio donde compartió detalles de su proceso y adelantó que ya piensa en los proximos Juegos Olimpicos.

   
    Juleisy Angulo en rueda de prensa tras su victoria en Tokio. ( REDES )
La atleta ecuatoriana Juleisy Angulo se consagró como campeona mundial de lanzamiento de jabalina en el Mundial de Atletismo que se celebró en Tokio, Japón en el mes de septiembre.

Juleisy, de 29 años, se convirtió en la primera deportista femenina en lograr un título en un Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo y expresó que todo fue gracias a su larga preparación de 10 años.

"La medalla no es un accidente, es una consecuencia de muchísimas horas, días, semanas, años de constante trabajo ininterrumpido de todo un equipo", afirmó el presidente del COE Jorge Delgado.

El objetivo de Angulo era llegar, junto a otros deportistas, a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio previstos para 2020 pero ella no lo consiguió.

“Tuve dos cirugías en mi rodilla izquierda, mis lesiones han sido de los meniscos y ligamentos cruzados", comentó.

Tras estas cirugías, la atleta oriunda de El Oro declaró que tuvo que dejar pasar los Mundiales de Atletismo de Oregon 2022 y Budapest 2023.

"Estoy muy contenta y satisfecha con el resultado que hemos obtenido porque esto es historia para Ecuador. Ahora nos enfocaremos en Los Ángeles 2028, yo sé que voy a darle nuevamente una alegría a mi país", indicó Juleisy.

Los próximos Juegos Olímpicos se llevaran acabo en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos en 2028.

